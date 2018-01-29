  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 29 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ibrahimovic nearing return as LA Galaxy rumours swirl

The Swedish superstar is reportedly considering a switch to the MLS club.

By The42 Team Monday 29 Jan 2018, 9:57 AM
28 minutes ago 772 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3821883
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic

MANCHESTER UNITED STRIKER Zlatan Ibrahimovic is closing in on a return to first-team action, amid reports linking him with a move to LA Galaxy.

The MLS club were reportedly keen on signing Ibrahimovic at the end of his four-year spell at Paris Saint-Germain in 2016, only for the former Sweden international to join the Premier League giants.

Ibrahimovic struck 28 goals in all competitions in his first season at Old Trafford, including a brace in United’s EFL Cup final triumph against Southampton.

An ACL injury ruled the veteran out of the end of the campaign, including the Europa League final victory over Ajax, but Ibrahimovic signed another one-year United deal in August and has since made seven appearances in all competitions.

However, he has not played since a 2-2 draw with Burnley last month and United manager Jose Mourinho claimed Ibrahimovic had a “massive problem” with the same knee he injured last season.

The 36-year-old appears to be working his way back to fitness, though, showing off his work on an exercise bike on social media, as reports emerged of a possible LA Galaxy move.

ESPN report that United’s signing of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal has reignited Galaxy’s interest in Ibrahimovic, with the player again considering a switch to MLS.

Galaxy — who finished bottom of the Western Conference in MLS last year — offered no comment about a potential move for Ibrahimovic when contacted by Omnisport.

United boss Mourinho also indicated Ibrahimovic’s career as an elite player could be coming to an end, saying: “We can’t stop time, and for players time means a lot.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Arsenal close in on £60m signing of Dortmund star – reports>

Klopp quashes talk of Liverpool complacency since Man City win>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ibrahimovic nearing return as LA Galaxy rumours swirl
Ibrahimovic nearing return as LA Galaxy rumours swirl
Klopp quashes talk of Liverpool complacency since Man City win
'Just want to apologise to Leroy Sane for my tackle today'
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
CORK
'We could kill each other... But it kind of makes us as well'
'We could kill each other... But it kind of makes us as well'
'Pooper snoopers are needed to stop family walks ending in excrement being scrubbed from shoes'
'It was tough. I just wasn't myself, my body was extremely weak. It just shut down'
FOOTBALL
Inzaghi fumes as VAR allows AC Milan 'handball' goal
Inzaghi fumes as VAR allows AC Milan 'handball' goal
'It was in the heat of the moment': West Ham defender apologises for spitting
'It's up to the boss' - Batshuayi says Chelsea future is down to Conte
TIGER WOODS
Tiger Woods exits stage right as drama unfolds at Torrey Pines
Tiger Woods exits stage right as drama unfolds at Torrey Pines
'It was gross' – Woods reflects on wild driving display at Torrey Pines
It was a grind - Woods feeling good after Torrey Pines fightback

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie