  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 29 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Klopp quashes talk of Liverpool complacency since Man City win

The Reds boss maintains that he has seen no dropping off from his side after the claiming of a prized scalp.

By The42 Team Monday 29 Jan 2018, 9:30 AM
55 minutes ago 886 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3821874
Image: Alex Livesey
Image: Alex Livesey

LIVERPOOL MANAGER JURGEN Klopp has dismissed suggestions his team became complacent after their recent win over Manchester City.

Klopp’s side ended City’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season with an exhilarating 4-3 win earlier this month, but have since slumped to shock losses to Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion, the latter seeing them knocked out of the FA Cup over the weekend.

But the German says there have been no signs that complacency has become an issue for Liverpool, who visit Huddersfield Town in top-flight competition tomorrow night.

“Nothing in training gave me a sign that the boys misjudged the success or result against Man City, or the performance,” Klopp told reporters.

“We are really serious people and we took it, I think, in the right way. But then we had two games and we have to show that we can do better.”

Liverpool are still in a top-four fight, sitting two points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham with 14 games left this season.

Klopp called on his team to respond to back-to-back losses, saying they were under pressure to get their campaign back on track.

“There are a lot of games to play, a lot of big challenges waiting for us and we have to be ready,” he said.

“After each defeat, if you learn from it, then it makes a little bit of sense. If you don’t learn from it, then it makes absolutely no sense.

“Of course the pressure increases in a situation like this, the pressure we make on ourselves, but that’s how it is.”

Inzaghi fumes as VAR allows AC Milan ‘handball’ goal

‘Just want to apologise to Leroy Sane for my tackle today’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ibrahimovic nearing return as LA Galaxy rumours swirl
Ibrahimovic nearing return as LA Galaxy rumours swirl
Klopp quashes talk of Liverpool complacency since Man City win
'Just want to apologise to Leroy Sane for my tackle today'
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
CORK
'We could kill each other... But it kind of makes us as well'
'We could kill each other... But it kind of makes us as well'
'Pooper snoopers are needed to stop family walks ending in excrement being scrubbed from shoes'
'It was tough. I just wasn't myself, my body was extremely weak. It just shut down'
FOOTBALL
Inzaghi fumes as VAR allows AC Milan 'handball' goal
Inzaghi fumes as VAR allows AC Milan 'handball' goal
'It was in the heat of the moment': West Ham defender apologises for spitting
'It's up to the boss' - Batshuayi says Chelsea future is down to Conte
TIGER WOODS
Tiger Woods exits stage right as drama unfolds at Torrey Pines
Tiger Woods exits stage right as drama unfolds at Torrey Pines
'It was gross' – Woods reflects on wild driving display at Torrey Pines
It was a grind - Woods feeling good after Torrey Pines fightback

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie