Klopp quashes talk of Liverpool complacency since Man City win

LIVERPOOL MANAGER JURGEN Klopp has dismissed suggestions his team became complacent after their recent win over Manchester City.

Klopp’s side ended City’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season with an exhilarating 4-3 win earlier this month, but have since slumped to shock losses to Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion, the latter seeing them knocked out of the FA Cup over the weekend.

But the German says there have been no signs that complacency has become an issue for Liverpool, who visit Huddersfield Town in top-flight competition tomorrow night.

“Nothing in training gave me a sign that the boys misjudged the success or result against Man City, or the performance,” Klopp told reporters.

“We are really serious people and we took it, I think, in the right way. But then we had two games and we have to show that we can do better.”

Liverpool are still in a top-four fight, sitting two points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham with 14 games left this season.

Klopp called on his team to respond to back-to-back losses, saying they were under pressure to get their campaign back on track.

“There are a lot of games to play, a lot of big challenges waiting for us and we have to be ready,” he said.

“After each defeat, if you learn from it, then it makes a little bit of sense. If you don’t learn from it, then it makes absolutely no sense.

“Of course the pressure increases in a situation like this, the pressure we make on ourselves, but that’s how it is.”