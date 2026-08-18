St Pat's drawn to face Dublin rivals Bohemians in FAI Cup quarter-final

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC will host Bohemians in a Dublin derby following the draw for the men’s FAI Cup quarter-final.

The city rivals will face off in a mouthwatering tie which will be a repeat of the 2021 and 2023 finals. St Pat’s advanced to the final-eight of the competition after earning a shock 3-2 win against holders Shamrock Rovers last weekend, while Bohemians overpowered Longford Town 4-0.

The other quarter-final ties will see Waterford FC take on Sligo Rovers, while Drogheda United square off with Galway United and Dundalk will travel to Derry City.

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The games will be played on the week ending 6 September, with two games live on RTÉ 2.

Some draw 🤯



It'll be some weekend 😍 pic.twitter.com/V9CZdC64zN — FAIreland (@FAIreland) August 18, 2026

FAI Cup Quarter-Final Fixtures:

Waterford FC v Sligo Rovers

Drogheda United v Galway United

Derry City v Dundalk United

St Patrick’s Athletic v Bohemians

More to follow…

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