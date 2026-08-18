ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC will host Bohemians in a Dublin derby following the draw for the men’s FAI Cup quarter-final.
The city rivals will face off in a mouthwatering tie which will be a repeat of the 2021 and 2023 finals. St Pat’s advanced to the final-eight of the competition after earning a shock 3-2 win against holders Shamrock Rovers last weekend, while Bohemians overpowered Longford Town 4-0.
The other quarter-final ties will see Waterford FC take on Sligo Rovers, while Drogheda United square off with Galway United and Dundalk will travel to Derry City.
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The games will be played on the week ending 6 September, with two games live on RTÉ 2.
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St Pat's drawn to face Dublin rivals Bohemians in FAI Cup quarter-final
ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC will host Bohemians in a Dublin derby following the draw for the men’s FAI Cup quarter-final.
The city rivals will face off in a mouthwatering tie which will be a repeat of the 2021 and 2023 finals. St Pat’s advanced to the final-eight of the competition after earning a shock 3-2 win against holders Shamrock Rovers last weekend, while Bohemians overpowered Longford Town 4-0.
The other quarter-final ties will see Waterford FC take on Sligo Rovers, while Drogheda United square off with Galway United and Dundalk will travel to Derry City.
The games will be played on the week ending 6 September, with two games live on RTÉ 2.
FAI Cup Quarter-Final Fixtures:
More to follow…
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FAI Cup Pairings Soccer