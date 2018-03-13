  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 13 March, 2018
'She couldn't help it because she's a psycho, but it's fine... So am I'

Cork camogie star Ashling Thompson recalls ‘full blown arguments’ with her mother during matches in her upcoming Laochra Gael programme.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 13 Mar 2018, 7:03 PM
2 hours ago 10,124 Views 5 Comments
CORK CAMOGIE STAR Ashling Thompson says that ‘full blown’ arguments with her mother during matches inspired her to perform better.

Ashling Thompson Ashling Thompson. Source: Vimeo.com

Thompson reminisces about those clashes, along with other aspects of her personal and sporting life, in her upcoming Laochra Gael programme, which will be aired on Wednesday night on TG4 at 9.30pm.

Thompson’s mother coached her from a young age, and while reflecting on those heated exchanges with fondness during the programme, she says she enjoyed it all as well.

“We could take off in the middle of match and have a full-blown argument, f’s [expletives] and everything going,” she laughs.

“You’d even have management from the other team telling us to calm down.”

The 2015 All-Ireland winning Cork captain added: ”I enjoyed it at the same time, I enjoyed the old tussle halfway through the game because I’d turn around and bury three goals and she’d have nothing to say.

It was kind of a reverse psychology thing with her. I think half the time she’d do it on purpose because she knows then that I’d get agitated and that’s when I’d always bring out my best side.

“She couldn’t help it too because she’s a psycho but it’s fine… So am I. It’s just genes.”

Throughout the programme, Thompson also reflects on her previous battles with mental health, recovering from a car accident, her All-Ireland successes with Cork and her club Milford.

She also talks about her work with Red Bull.


Thompson’s mother Sheila also appears in the episode, and while remarking on her daughter’s matches, she says:

“I didn’t say much on the sideline because she got it from others too.

“In a match, I’m just possessed. I just love GAA and that’s it. I won’t say I turned into something crazy. I just love it, so what would you say [I'm] obsessed.

“I’d say I would remember most matches in the last 20 or 30 years. I’d remember a player, I’d remember what he did, I’d remember all that.

“I was told probably just [to] calm down a small bit when you’re training but I’m fine now because you can’t do things like that anymore.”

‘Mags D’Arcy and Davy Fitzgerald are a tremendous fit:’ Ex-Wexford boss backs coaching appointment

‘They’re a traditional power, they’ve been bred on winning All-Irelands down there’

