  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Wednesday 21 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Aston Villa promotion hopes dented, Sunderland hit rock bottom

Steve Bruce’s side knew that victory would have taken them one point clear of second-placed Cardiff City.

By AFP Tuesday 20 Feb 2018, 11:07 PM
2 hours ago 3,657 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3862928
Aston Villa's John Terry applauds the home supporters.
Image: Nigel French
Aston Villa's John Terry applauds the home supporters.
Aston Villa's John Terry applauds the home supporters.
Image: Nigel French

ASTON VILLA MISSED the chance to move into the automatic promotion places in England’s second-tier Championship as they were held to a 1-1 home draw by Preston North End on Tuesday.

Steve Bruce’s side knew that victory would have taken them one point clear of second-placed Cardiff City ahead of the Welsh outfit’s visit to Ipswich on Wednesday, but failed to see off play-off hopefuls Preston.

The visitors took a 37th-minute lead as Villa goalkeeper Sam Johnstone failed to fully clear a corner and Tom Barkhuizen hooked in an acrobatic volley.

Preston were the better team before half-time as Johnstone was forced into two saves, but on-loan Bournemouth striker Lewis Grabban came off the bench to rescue a point from the penalty spot.

It was the January signing’s first goal for Villa, coming after Keinan Davis was brought down by Barkhuizen.

Villa are now a point behind Cardiff, with runaway leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers 11 points clear at the top ahead of their Wednesday game against Norwich City.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Sheffield United gave their promotion push a boost as they made it two straight wins by edging out Queens Park Rangers 2-1 at Bramall Lane.

Goals from centre-back Richard Stearman and John Lundstram were enough for the Blades despite a second-half strike from QPR forward Luke Freeman.

At the other end of the table, Bolton Wanderers hung on for a crucial 1-0 victory over fellow strugglers Sunderland at the Macron Stadium.

Forward Zach Clough, who has only recently rejoined Bolton on loan from Nottingham Forest, put the hosts ahead in the 17th minute, before goalkeeper Ben Alnwick made a string of late saves as Sunderland failed to find a leveller.

Chris Coleman’s side are the bottom of the table, three points adrift of safety, with Bolton now four points clear of the drop zone in 19th place.

Brentford thrashed relegation-threatened Birmingham City 5-0 at Griffin Park, while Middlesbrough moved to within two points of the play-off spots by beating local rivals Hull City 3-1.

English Championship results on Tuesday:

Aston Villa 1 Preston 1

Barnsley 1 Burton 2

Brentford 5 Birmingham 0

Middlesbrough 3 Hull 1

Millwall 2 Sheffield Wednesday 1

Nottingham Forest 1 Reading 1

Sheffield United 2 QPR 1

Bolton 1 Sunderland 0

Playing Wednesday (1945 GMT)

Bristol City v Fulham

Derby v Leeds

Ipswich v Cardiff

- (C) AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Mourinho plays down pressure on Pogba as midfielder makes United return>

Villarreal player arrested after alleged victim claims he was ‘tied up, beaten and held’>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Lionel Messi finally scores against Chelsea as Barcelona claim vital away goal
Lionel Messi finally scores against Chelsea as Barcelona claim vital away goal
Mourinho plays down pressure on Pogba as midfielder makes United return
'Maybe we could kill him' – Stopping Alexis Sanchez calls for drastic measures
FOOTBALL
Chelsea close to a perfect game against Barcelona - Conte
Chelsea close to a perfect game against Barcelona - Conte
West Ham hit with FA charge for breaching anti-doping rules
Wigan to investigate pitch invasion after win over Manchester City
IRELAND
'Everyone has cues. He has a few more cues than other out-halves'
'Everyone has cues. He has a few more cues than other out-halves'
CJ Stander pushes passing skills as opposition analyse his ball-carrying
'Average is not acceptable' - Farrell left fuming by conceded tries against Italy
SIX NATIONS
'We have to put Conor and his kicking game under pressure'
'We have to put Conor and his kicking game under pressure'
Be part of the audience for our special Ireland v Wales Rugby Show live event
James Ryan fully fit while Furlong and Henderson are 'hitting their markers'
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Bayern Munich effectively seal place in Champions League last 8
Bayern Munich effectively seal place in Champions League last 8
As it happened: Chelsea v Barcelona, Champions League, round of 16
Rakitic: You wouldn't see Messi in the gym much

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie