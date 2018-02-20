  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Wednesday 21 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Villarreal player arrested after alleged victim claims he was 'tied up, beaten and held'

The allegation was made against Ruben Semedo.

By AFP Tuesday 20 Feb 2018, 8:40 PM
5 hours ago 4,912 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3862731
Villarreal CF's Ruben Semedo (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Villarreal CF's Ruben Semedo (file pic).
Villarreal CF's Ruben Semedo (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

VILLARREAL’S PORTUGUESE DFEFENDER Ruben Semedo was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of holding somebody against their will and causing injury, a source close to the investigation told AFP.

Semedo, 23, was taken into custody after being arrested at his home in the early hours of Tuesday, the source said.

Valencia newspaper Las Provincias reported that a complaint was made against Semedo by the alleged victim on February 12 following a “violent incident”.

The alleged victim, a man, said he was “tied up, beaten and held by Semedo and two other men at the player’s villa in Betera”, near Valencia, Las Provincias said.

Villarreal later issued a statement saying they had opened disciplinary proceedings against the player to investigate what had happened.

“The club will take the appropriate strict disciplinary measures based on the seriousness of the incidents,” said the club, who are currently sixth in La Liga.

Las Provincias said that the alleged victim was locked in a bedroom while the men took the key to his apartment in order to “rob money or get hold of something that could have held them responsible for another offence.”

It is not the first time Portuguese U21 international Semedo has been in trouble with police since signing for Villarreal from Sporting Lisbon prior to this season.

He was arrested in November following an alleged altercation at a nightclub, for which he is awaiting trial.

Comments have been disabled for legal reasons

- (C) AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘Maybe we could kill him’ – Stopping Alexis Sanchez calls for drastic measures>

Cork City sign ‘exciting’ 18-year-old attacking talent on loan from Preston>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Lionel Messi finally scores against Chelsea as Barcelona claim vital away goal
Lionel Messi finally scores against Chelsea as Barcelona claim vital away goal
Mourinho plays down pressure on Pogba as midfielder makes United return
'Maybe we could kill him' – Stopping Alexis Sanchez calls for drastic measures
FOOTBALL
Chelsea close to a perfect game against Barcelona - Conte
Chelsea close to a perfect game against Barcelona - Conte
West Ham hit with FA charge for breaching anti-doping rules
Wigan to investigate pitch invasion after win over Manchester City
IRELAND
'Everyone has cues. He has a few more cues than other out-halves'
'Everyone has cues. He has a few more cues than other out-halves'
CJ Stander pushes passing skills as opposition analyse his ball-carrying
'Average is not acceptable' - Farrell left fuming by conceded tries against Italy
SIX NATIONS
'We have to put Conor and his kicking game under pressure'
'We have to put Conor and his kicking game under pressure'
Be part of the audience for our special Ireland v Wales Rugby Show live event
James Ryan fully fit while Furlong and Henderson are 'hitting their markers'
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Bayern Munich effectively seal place in Champions League last 8
Bayern Munich effectively seal place in Champions League last 8
As it happened: Chelsea v Barcelona, Champions League, round of 16
Rakitic: You wouldn't see Messi in the gym much

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie