  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Wednesday 21 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Maybe we could kill him' – Stopping Alexis Sanchez calls for drastic measures

Manchester United’s chief threat has been identified by the Sevilla boss ahead of the first leg of Champions League last-16 encounter.

By The42 Team Tuesday 20 Feb 2018, 7:18 PM
6 hours ago 7,980 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3862644
Alexis Sanchez (file pic).
Alexis Sanchez (file pic).
Alexis Sanchez (file pic).

VINCENZO MONTELLA JOKED that Sevilla’s best hope of nullifying Alexis Sanchez on Wednesday will be to “kill” the Manchester United star.

Sevilla host United in their Champions League round of 16 first leg in a tie the Premier League side are favourites for.

The match will likely see Sanchez make his first appearance in the competition for United following his January move from Arsenal, and he appears to have settled in quickly.

Sanchez claimed an assist in United’s 2-0 FA Cup defeat of Huddersfield Town on Saturday and has generally looked lively in the majority of his outings since leaving the Gunners.

As such, Montella suggests Sevilla might have to cross the line in order to stop him at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

“Maybe we could kill him or knock him down or something,” Montella quipped in his pre-match news conference on Tuesday.

I remember Sanchez really well from his time in Italy [with Udinese]. He has improved a lot his style in his career and he’s a really good player in terms of the transitions and finding spaces, and has a really good speed in attack.”

Montella also spoke highly of United manager Jose Mourinho, labelling the Portuguese coach a “pioneer” who he admires.

“I don’t know how many matches Mourinho has played in this competition,” Montella added. “More than 100 I think, but we will be ready to play this match.

“I’m very excited because he was a pioneer in his way of working. I’ve read his books, I’ve studied his tactics. He’s undoubtedly a coach you have to study.

It’s a challenge to beat Mourinho, but it is a pleasure to prepare for this type of game. I hope that tomorrow we will be better [than United]. I am happy with this moment for the club, for the players, for the fans.”

Sevilla did have injury concerns before training on Tuesday, but Joaquin Correa and Ever Banega have both been passed fit in two significant boosts for Montella.

“Correa is fine,” Montella confirmed.

“On Monday he did not finish training as a precaution, but today [Tuesday] he has completed it. He can play, as can Banega.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Man City consider legal action against fan who allegedly spat at Aguero and said ‘suck my d**k’>

Cork City sign ‘exciting’ 18-year-old attacking talent on loan from Preston>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Lionel Messi finally scores against Chelsea as Barcelona claim vital away goal
Lionel Messi finally scores against Chelsea as Barcelona claim vital away goal
Mourinho plays down pressure on Pogba as midfielder makes United return
'Maybe we could kill him' – Stopping Alexis Sanchez calls for drastic measures
FOOTBALL
Chelsea close to a perfect game against Barcelona - Conte
Chelsea close to a perfect game against Barcelona - Conte
West Ham hit with FA charge for breaching anti-doping rules
Wigan to investigate pitch invasion after win over Manchester City
IRELAND
'Everyone has cues. He has a few more cues than other out-halves'
'Everyone has cues. He has a few more cues than other out-halves'
CJ Stander pushes passing skills as opposition analyse his ball-carrying
'Average is not acceptable' - Farrell left fuming by conceded tries against Italy
SIX NATIONS
'We have to put Conor and his kicking game under pressure'
'We have to put Conor and his kicking game under pressure'
Be part of the audience for our special Ireland v Wales Rugby Show live event
James Ryan fully fit while Furlong and Henderson are 'hitting their markers'
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Bayern Munich effectively seal place in Champions League last 8
Bayern Munich effectively seal place in Champions League last 8
As it happened: Chelsea v Barcelona, Champions League, round of 16
Rakitic: You wouldn't see Messi in the gym much

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie