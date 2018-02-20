  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Man City consider legal action against fan who allegedly spat at Aguero and said 'suck my d**k'

The two clubs involved have been charged for failing to control their players, but the Argentine striker will not face any action from the English football’s governing body

By The42 Team Tuesday 20 Feb 2018, 5:49 PM
8 hours ago 5,959 Views 23 Comments
Aguero is confronted after the final whistle.
Image: Tim Goode
Aguero is confronted after the final whistle.
Aguero is confronted after the final whistle.
Image: Tim Goode

MANCHESTER CITY AND Sergio Aguero are considering legal action against the Wigan fan they allege attacked and insulted the striker following Monday night’s ill-tempered FA Cup clash.

It is claimed that a supporter hit the Argentine striker from behind, spat at him and said “suck my dick” during a pitch invasion.

Hundreds of Wigan supporters flooded the field of play at the DW Stadium following the Latics’ dramatic 1-0 victory.

A small number, however, jostled with Aguero, forcing a reaction from him. The incident is one of several which is currently being investigated by the Football Association.

While Aguero will face no punishment from the FA for his role in the fracas, English football’s governing body has charged Man City and Wigan for failing to control their players.

“Both Wigan Athletic and Manchester City have been charged for failing to control their players in relation to the dismissal of Fabian Delph during last night’s [Monday] Emirates FA Cup fifth round tie,” an FA statement reads. “The clubs have until 6pm [GMT] on Friday 23 February 2018 to respond.

In addition, both clubs have been asked to provide their observations following the crowd trouble at the end of the game and have until Monday 26 February 2018 to respond.”

City have been in contact with their lawyers as part of the process and the club could sue the fan they believe provoked Aguero.

The Premier League leaders are also planning to speak to Wigan about their handling of the match, as they are unhappy that so many fans were able to get onto the field of play.

Wigan also vowed on Tuesday to carry out a full investigation.

