Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 20 February, 2018
Did striker deserve to be sent off after 26 minutes of his Premier Division debut for Cork City?

Graham Cummins scored a goal and was sent-off in the first half last Friday night.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 20 Feb 2018, 11:29 AM
2 hours ago 2,599 Views 9 Comments
http://the42.ie/3852471

IT WAS AN eventful start to life in the Premier Division for Cork City striker Graham Cummins last Friday night.

Graham Cummins scores a goal Graham Cummins hit the net for Cork City in Richmond Park last Friday night. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The 30-year-old, who linked up with the club for a second spell after leaving St Johnstone over the winter, netted to put the reigning champions ahead 2-0 after 11 minutes of the clash with St Patrick’s Athletic.

But by the 26th minute he had left the pitch at Richmond Park after referee Rob Harvey brandished a red card in his direction for an apparent elbow on defender Kevin Toner.

Manager John Caulfield revealed afterwards that Cummins was aggrieved by the decision and when the incident was put under the spotlight on RTÉ’s Soccer Republic last night, it looks like the striker has cause for complaint.

In the studio, Stuart Byrne and Declan O’Brien were both in agreement that Cummins was hard done by.

“The ball’s up in the air for a hell of a long time and if you have a look at Cummins, he comes from a distance, gets up, his eyes are on the ball and he uses his arm for leverage,” stated Byrne.

“(It’s a) ridiculous decision, he’s gone for the ball, no malice whatsoever,” said O’Brien.

“How the referee has interpreted that as a sending-off and dangerous play, I don’t know.”

After scoring in the President’s Cup win over Dundalk and the league opener against St Pat’s, Cummins now finds himself suspended for Cork City’s opening league tie of the season for Saturday’s Munster derby against Waterford FC.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

