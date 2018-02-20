Did striker deserve to be sent off after 26 minutes of his Premier Division debut for Cork City?

IT WAS AN eventful start to life in the Premier Division for Cork City striker Graham Cummins last Friday night.

Graham Cummins hit the net for Cork City in Richmond Park last Friday night. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The 30-year-old, who linked up with the club for a second spell after leaving St Johnstone over the winter, netted to put the reigning champions ahead 2-0 after 11 minutes of the clash with St Patrick’s Athletic.

But by the 26th minute he had left the pitch at Richmond Park after referee Rob Harvey brandished a red card in his direction for an apparent elbow on defender Kevin Toner.

Manager John Caulfield revealed afterwards that Cummins was aggrieved by the decision and when the incident was put under the spotlight on RTÉ’s Soccer Republic last night, it looks like the striker has cause for complaint.

'There has to be intent as to whether a player is going to go out and do that to another player. The unfortunate side of it is [Kevin] Toner got a knock in the face, but that's the game.' pic.twitter.com/PolQEYsVei — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) February 19, 2018 Source: Soccer Republic /Twitter

In the studio, Stuart Byrne and Declan O’Brien were both in agreement that Cummins was hard done by.

“The ball’s up in the air for a hell of a long time and if you have a look at Cummins, he comes from a distance, gets up, his eyes are on the ball and he uses his arm for leverage,” stated Byrne.

“(It’s a) ridiculous decision, he’s gone for the ball, no malice whatsoever,” said O’Brien.

“How the referee has interpreted that as a sending-off and dangerous play, I don’t know.”

After scoring in the President’s Cup win over Dundalk and the league opener against St Pat’s, Cummins now finds himself suspended for Cork City’s opening league tie of the season for Saturday’s Munster derby against Waterford FC.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!