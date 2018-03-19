  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Monday 19 March, 2018
Down by 10 points at half-time, Galway's Athenry stage stunning comeback to reach All-Ireland final

Presentation College overhauled Kilkenny CBS today.

By Daragh Small Monday 19 Mar 2018, 4:31 PM
52 minutes ago 3,824 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3913147
Galway All-Ireland minor winner Conor Walsh was part of the winning Athenry side today.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Galway All-Ireland minor winner Conor Walsh was part of the winning Athenry side today.
Galway All-Ireland minor winner Conor Walsh was part of the winning Athenry side today.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Presentation College Athenry 4-10
Kilkenny CBS 2-12

Daragh Small reports from Ferbane

EOIN CAULFIELD SCORED two goals as Presentation College Athenry advanced to the All-Ireland Post-Primary Schools Hurling final with a thrilling comeback victory over Kilkenny CBS at Ferbane in Offaly.

The Galway school had a resounding 14-point win over Gort Community School in the previous round, but were 2-9 to 1-2 in arrears at half-time.

However in the second-half Presentation College Athenry scored 3-8 with the wind at their backs, and goals from Caulfield (two), Mark Kennedy and Adam Brett sealed the win.

Kennedy opened the scoring after three minutes before Conor Heary equalised. But Sean Boyd’s pin-point pass was finished to the net by Luke Hogan in the seventh minute and Kilkenny CBS took over.

Their second goal arrived via a goalmouth scramble from Jamie Ryan. Four unanswered points from Conor Drennan (three) and Boyd gave them a comfortable half-time advantage.

Presentation College Athenry were ten points down and Ryan quickly added to the deficit. Nevertheless, the Athenry outfit found a way back, a 2-4 blitz bringing them to within one point.

Karl Conneely scored in the 37th minute and goals from Caulfield in the 44th minute, and Kennedy five minutes later, meant Presentation College Athenry only trailed by 2-10 to 3-6.

Drennan scored his sixth point but Kilkenny CBS were rattled and Conor Walsh cancelled that out, before Kennedy drew Presentation College Athenry level.

The Presentation College Athenry backs got on top as well and Eoin O’Donnell put them in front, for the first time since the third minute, with two minutes of normal time remaining.

Caulfield’s fourth goal arrived three minutes into additional time and there was no way back for Kilkenny CBS.

Scorers for Presentation College Athenry: Eoin Caulfield 2-0, Mark Kennedy 1-3 (0-2f), Adam Brett 1-0, Conor Walsh 0-3 (0-2f, 0-1 65), Cillian Lawless 0-2, Eoin O’Donnell 0-1, Karl Conneely 0-1.

Scorers for Kilkenny CBS: Conor Drennan 0-7 (0-3f), Jamie Ryan 1-2, Luke Hogan 1-0, Sean Boyd 0-2, Conor Heary 0-1.

Presentation College Athenry

1. Patrick Rabbitte (Athenry)

2. Adam Clarke (Craughwell)
3. Conor Lee (Clarinbridge)
4. Eoin Lawless (Athenry)

5. Karl Conneely (Turloughmore)
6. Conor Walsh (Turloughmore)
7. TJ Brennan (Clarinbridge)

8. Shane Quirke (Athenry)
9. Jason Reilly (Turloughmore)

10. Eoin O’Donnell (Ardrahan)
11. Adam Brett (Killimordaly)
12. Brion Connolly (Turloughmore)

13. Mark Kennedy (Clarinbridge)
14. Cillian Lawless (Athenry)
15. Eoin Caulfield (Athenry)

Subs

24. Ian McGlynn (Kilconieron) for E Lawless (60)

Kilkenny CBS

1. David McCormack (O’Loughlin Gaels)

2. Mickey Byrne (James Stephens)
3. Barrie Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels)
4. Mickey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels)

5. Luke Hogan (O’Loughlin Gaels)
6. Liam Stynes (Dicksboro)
7. Cilliam Timmons (Dicksboro)

8. Shane Staunton (Clara)
9. Joe Sheehan (Dicksboro)

10. Oisin Murphy (O’Loughlins)
11. Conor Drennan (Galmoy)
12. Conor Heary (O’Loughlin Gaels)

13. Jamie Ryan (O’Loughlin Gaels)
14. Tadgh Butler (Dicksboro)
15. Sean Boyd (Dicksboro)

Subs

18. Sean Kenny (O’Loughlin Gaels) for J Ryan (58)

Referee: Alfie Devine (Westmeath)

Armagh’s St Ronan’s claim first MacRory Cup title and now face Kerry’s PS Chorca Dhuibhne on All-Ireland stage

Kilkenny see off spirited Offaly with two late scores to book hurling league semi-final

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Small
@The42GAA
sport@the42.ie

