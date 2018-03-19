Armagh's St Ronan's claim first MacRory Cup title and now face Kerry's PS Chorca Dhuibhne on All-Ireland stage

ARMAGH’S ST RONAN’S College Lurgan are celebrating MacRory Cup glory for the first time today and will now face Kerry’s PS Chorca Dhuibhne on the All-Ireland stage in the battle for the Hogan Cup.

St Ronan’s defeated holders St Mary’s Magherafelt in the marquee game of the Ulster colleges football calendar this afternoon as they ran out 1-9 to 1-7 winners at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.

The victors got an early boost when Oisin Smyth netted from the penalty spot but St Mary’s raised a green flag from a penalty as well in the first half courtesy of Daniel Bradley.

St Ronan’s, formed just three years ago and making their maiden appearance in this final, trailed 1-4 to 1-3 at the break with Eoin McConville hitting two first-half points for them.

The teams were level at 1-6 apiece entering the final quarter before St Ronan’s powered in front thanks to scores from man-of-the-match Rioghan Meehan, who landed three second-half points, and Mark McAfee.

St Mary’s pulled a point back but McConville struck over a stoppage-time free to confirm St Ronan’s two-point success.

They will now face Munster champions PS Chorca Dhuibhne in their All-Ireland semi-final with the Dingle school having won two Hogan Cup titles recently in 2014 and 2015.

The other semi-final is between two schools appearing at this juncture for the first time with Kildare’s Naas CBS winning their first Leinster crown recently and Mayo’s Rice College Westport making history as they triumphed in Connacht.