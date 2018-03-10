  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
More heartbreak for Marist College as Naas CBS crowned Leinster A champions for the first time

The Athlone side were consigned to their third defeat Leinster Post Primary Schools A final defeat in five years.

By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 10 Mar 2018, 3:27 PM
3 hours ago
http://the42.ie/3896571

Naas CBS 0-9

Marist College, Athlone 0-7

Kevin O’Brien reports from Bord na Mona O’Connor Park, Tullamore

NAAS CBS DELIVERED the first Leinster Post Primary Schools A title in their history with a deserved two-point win over Marist College, Athlone.

General view of O'Connor Park Source: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

Nass CBS lost midfielder Shane Allen to a second yellow card in the 56th minute but they defended well against late period of pressure from the Athlone side to secure the trophy.

They also became the first Kildare side to land provincial honours since St Thomas’ from Newbridge did it in 1923.

It meant a third final defeat for Marist College in five years after their previous losses in 2014 and 2016, while it was their fifth loss in the final in total.

Marist College enjoyed an impressive run to the final and defeated the Offaly Schools combination by three points in the semi-final, but they were well below par this afternoon.

This was by no means a classic but the Kildare students were that bit more clinical up front at key stages of the game with Darragh Kirwan, who scored three points, particularly impressive.

Rian Boran bossed midfield while Jack Sargent and Cathal Daly were excellent on the half-back line for the victors.

Naas CBS were more efficient in the opening half and led by 0-6 to 0-3 at the interval.

Marist College hit six wides in a nervy first-half but they improved significantly after the break.

St Brigid’s youngster Josh Beaumont, who passed a late fitness test before the game, arrived off the bench at half-time and dispatched two points to bring the Athlone college level by the 51st minute.

With the momentum against them, Naas CBS managed to turn the tide back in their favour with substitute Aaron Deegan and Kirwan on target to seal the win.

Scorers for Naas CBS: Darragh Kirwan 0-3, Colm Joyce 0-2 (0-2f), Rian Boran  0-1, Killian Thompson 0-1, Aaron Deegan 0-1, Luke Griffin 0-1.

Scorers for Marist College, Athlone: Shane Cunnane 0-2 (0-2f), Kieran Colclough 0-2 (0-1f), Josh Beaumont 0-2 (0-1f), Ciaran Sugrue 0-1.

Naas CBS

1. David Morrissey (Naas, Kildare)

2. Eoghan Prizeman (Naas, Kildare)
3. Conall O’Gallchobhair (Blessington, Wicklow)
4. Jack Hamill (Raheens, Kildare)

5. Cathal Daly (Naas, Kildare)
6. Jack Sargent (Eadestown, Kildare)
7. Brian Stynes (Naas, Kildare)

8. Ian Blackburne (Naas, Kildare)
9. Rian Boran (Naas, Kildare)

10. Barry Kehoe (Naas, Kildare)
11. Tony O’Connor (Two Mile House, Kildare)
12. Killian Thompson (Raheens, KIldare)

14. Luke Griffin (Naas, Kildare)
15. Darragh Kirwan (Naas, Kildare)
13. Colm Joyce (Naas, Kildare)

Subs

17. Stephen Davis (Ballymore, Kildare) for Prizeman (blood sub, 7 – 8)
17. Davis for O’Gallchobhair (26)
23. Aaron Deegan (Ballymore, Kildare) for Kehoe (50)
18. Liam Broderick (Ballymore, Kildare) for BLackburne (54)
20. Harry Carroll (Eadestown, Kildare) for O’Connor (62)

Marist College, Athlone

1. Cathal Dolan (Castledaly, Westmeath)

2. Stephen McGonagle (Tubberclair, Westmeath)
3. Pearse Frost (St Brigid’s, Roscommon)
4. Keelan COnnor (St Brigid’s, Roscommon)

7. Patrick McGettigan (Athlone, Westmeath)
6. Eoin Mulvihill (Garrycastle, Westmeath)
5. Ian O’Rourke (St Brigid’s, Roscommon)

14. Shane Cunnane (St Brigid’s, Roscommon)
9. Shane Allen (Athlone, Westmeath)

10. Fred Kelleher (Tubberclair, Westmeath)
8. Kieran Colclough (Athlone, Westmeath)
12. Sean Dowd (Athlone, Westmeath)

13. Tom Carroll (St Brigid’s, Roscommon)
11. Eoghan Derwin (St Brigid’s, Roscommon)
15. Ciaran Sugrue (St Brigid’s, Roscommon)

Subs

21. Josh Beaumont (Athlone, Westmeath) for Kelleher (ht)
24. Cian McBrearty (St Brigid’s, Roscommon)
18. Donagh Prendergast (Athlone, Westmeath) for Dowd (57)
19. Billy McDonnell (St Brigid’s, Roscommon) for O’Rourke (61)

Referee: Seamus Mulhare (Laois)

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

