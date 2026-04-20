'I wouldn’t have taken the job if I didn’t believe we had the potential to get to the World Cup'

CARLA WARD MADE a bold statement towards the end of her TV interview on Saturday.

“When we make the World Cup,” she told RTÉ, “we want to compete.

”And we want to make sure that we can play anyone, and play with a belief and an energy that will put us in a good position. We have to keep building, and we will do.”

When, of course, being the key word.

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The Ireland head coach doubled down on it with the written press in the bowels of Aviva Stadium thereafter.

“Absolutely. I took the job on the basis that there was something to build for us to get to major tournaments. I wouldn’t have taken the job if I didn’t believe we had the potential to get there. So we have to believe that we have to get there, and I am obsessed with it, that is what we work for.”

Ward was understandably in flying form after Ireland’s 1-0 win over Poland completed a six-point double-header, and all but guaranteed third-place in Group A2, significantly boosting their 2027 World Cup qualification chances.

The mood only lifted later in the night after Netherlands fought back for a 1-1 draw with France to leave everything to play for in June.

The group winners qualify automatically for the bonanza in Brazil next summer, with everyone else guaranteed a play-off. Second and third are seeded, navigating easier routes on paper, while fourth place meet higher-ranked opposition sooner as well as being relegated from League A for the next Nations League.

Ireland’s back-to-back wins over Poland virtually confirmed their top-flight status ahead of June’s final group qualifiers.

“That’s huge because everyone we did (play) is comparing to the top 10 in the world. That’s how we try to level so want to level up,” said Ward.

“We want to compete with the best teams in the world. A big goal of mine is maintaining that status. That result puts in a really strong position, which is massively important for me.

“I believe that we’re progressing really well in the last 15 months. The players feel that. We’ve a great environment, a strong tight culture where we look after each other and run through brick walls. We execute what we want for each other.

“People should look at Ireland and say, ‘You know what, they’re not just resilient but a bloody good footballing team as well.’”

Next up is Netherlands at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Monday, 5 June, where Ireland will be without suspended duo Denise O’Sullivan and Emily Murphy.

Ward has made minimal changes to her XI through this campaign, barring injury and illness, but insists she has a plan for the Leeside showdown before a trip to Grenoble to face France.

Lucy Quinn struggled while deputising for the injured O’Sullivan in Utrecht, with Jess Ziu and Ruesha Littlejohn among other midfield options, while Abbie Larkin – the only substitute on Saturday – will likely get the nod in place of Murphy.

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“It’s difficult, I was thinking of fresh legs but it is difficult because you don’t want to upset the rhythm,” said Ward. “But is there plenty of players who can step into that team? Absolutely, so I have an idea.

“It gives really good opportunities for the players. We’ve a strong, tight-knit squad and everybody knows their roles so whoever we put in there will be absolutely be ready.

“We have a very, very clear way of playing without the ball and with the ball and that doesn’t change. All that will change is players.

“We want to try get three points in Cork. That would set us up lovely for the final day. That would be the dream.”