  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 19 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Athlone forced to start 18-year-old midfielder in goal against Cabinteely

Luke Kelly couldn’t prevent Athlone falling to a 2-1 defeat.

By Niall Kelly Monday 19 Mar 2018, 6:13 PM
53 minutes ago 2,023 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3913348
Athlone Town Stadium (file photo).
Athlone Town Stadium (file photo).
Athlone Town Stadium (file photo).

THE NUMBER ONE problem for Athlone Town against Cabinteely today was exactly that — finding a number one.

A combination of injuries and work commitments meant that Aaron Callaghan’s side were left without a recognised goalkeeper for this afternoon’s SSE Airtricity League First Division clash.

Luke Kelly, an 18-year-old midfielder who is far more comfortable out wide than between the posts, was the man asked to pull on the gloves.

Kelly didn’t disgrace himself, keeping a clean sheet in the first half, but he couldn’t prevent Athlone from falling to their fourth defeat of the season as goals from Conor Keeley and Joe Doyle after the break gave Cabo a 2-1 win.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Champions Cork keep pressure on chasing pack with comfortable win against Bohs

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
7 moments that helped tilt Ireland towards Grand Slam glory
7 moments that helped tilt Ireland towards Grand Slam glory
'It's one of the great days for us': Snow-delayed Ireland return to warm welcome after Grand Slam
It wasn't easy, but we found space for a few non-Grand Slam winners in our Team of the Championship
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
IRELAND
7 sounds that are guaranteed to send a shiver of terror through every Irish person
7 sounds that are guaranteed to send a shiver of terror through every Irish person
'I used to watch the Five Nations and think these places were on a whole different planet'
Johnny Sexton revels in Grand Slam glory after 'weird, horrible' build-up week
ENGLAND
Woodward: 'They looked very tired throughout the Championship. It's caught up with them'
Woodward: 'They looked very tired throughout the Championship. It's caught up with them'
'I was just hoping to play with Leinster A and maybe get a few caps with the senior team'
Keith Earls' tap tackle was one of the moments of Ireland's Grand Slam match
SIX NATIONS
Analysis: Tadhg Furlong's brilliance highlights ferocious Ireland forwards display
Analysis: Tadhg Furlong's brilliance highlights ferocious Ireland forwards display
Only 4 Irish players make the cut in Opta's Team of the Six Nations
Four of Ireland's Grand Slam winning side shortlisted for Six Nations Player of the Championship

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie