Athlone forced to start 18-year-old midfielder in goal against Cabinteely

THE NUMBER ONE problem for Athlone Town against Cabinteely today was exactly that — finding a number one.

A combination of injuries and work commitments meant that Aaron Callaghan’s side were left without a recognised goalkeeper for this afternoon’s SSE Airtricity League First Division clash.

Luke Kelly, an 18-year-old midfielder who is far more comfortable out wide than between the posts, was the man asked to pull on the gloves.

Kelly didn’t disgrace himself, keeping a clean sheet in the first half, but he couldn’t prevent Athlone from falling to their fourth defeat of the season as goals from Conor Keeley and Joe Doyle after the break gave Cabo a 2-1 win.

