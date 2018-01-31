Arsenal complete €63.75m Aubameyang transfer from Borussia Dortmund

Updated at 11.15

BORUSSIA DORTMUND HAVE announced the sale of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal.

The 28-year-old striker joins the Gunners for €63.75 million, with the deal likely to see Olivier Giroud head to Chelsea and Michy Batshuayi join Dortmund on loan to complete the transfer triangle.

Gabon international Aubameyang has scored 141 goals in 213 appearances for Dortmund since arriving from St Etienne in 2013.

Arsenal also confirmed this morning that they will play a club-record fee for “one of the world’s most highly-rated strikers”.

“Apart from the unpleasant events of recent weeks, we like to remember that the story of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at BVB for more than four years was a single success story,” said BVB sporting director Michael Zorc.

“He has done great things for Borussia Dortmund at this time, scored many important goals and is part of the team that brought the DFB Cup to Dortmund in 2017. We wish Pierre-Emerick all the best for his future at Arsenal. ”

