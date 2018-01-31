  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'Monster that kills little kids' Mourinho reassures United rising star Rashford

The Manchester United boss insisted his young star is still a key player for the side following the signing of Alexis Sanchez

By The42 Team Wednesday 31 Jan 2018, 8:20 AM
2 hours ago 6,610 Views 3 Comments
Marcus Rashford (file pic).
JOSE MOURINHO MOCKED himself “the monster that kills kids” as he insisted Marcus Rashford remains a crucial member of Manchester United’s side after Alexis Sanchez’s arrival.

Mourinho’s attacking riches now include star forward Sanchez after the Chile international swapped Arsenal for Premier League rivals United last week .

The signing of Sanchez has raised doubts over Rashford’s game time at Old Trafford , with Romelu Lukaku, Anthony Martial, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard also vying for starting spots.

Rashford has featured in all 36 of United’s matches this season, the 20-year-old named in the starting XI on 20 occasions.

But Mourinho – who has a reputation for not giving youth a chance – reassured Rashford over his role in Manchester.

“Marcus’ story is quite interesting because he started playing with Mr [Louis] Van Gaal, when the team was really in trouble, to have options,” said Mourinho.

“Then the monster that kills the little kids arrived, but he plays every game since then. He plays every game, starting or coming from the bench, as a striker, as a left winger, as a right winger. Then he goes to the national team.

“The kid is having a hell of an experience at every level, so an amazing future waits for him and being surrounded by these players can only help him. But the whole story of Marcus — will he get minutes and matches? — that story is really old, because he’s a very important player for us.”

Mourinho added: “In attack, it’s difficult for us to improve. Where are we going to get a better combination of players than we have? We cannot buy Lionel Messi, we cannot buy Cristiano Ronaldo – these are the best players of the last decade.

“Where can we get better players than Mata, Martial, Lingard, Rashford, Alexis, Lukaku? In attack, we have an amazing group of players.”

Mourinho’s Man United – second and eight points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham – travel to London to face Spurs at Wembley Wednesday.

Games like this French one were top reason O’Mahony stayed in Ireland

‘I got a phone call two days before the World Cup saying I was due to travel’

