This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 19 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Football doesn't give room for any of this' - Babayaro hits out at 'fashionista' Eagles at World Cup

Nigeria’s eye-catching kits have drawn more attention than any other at the tournament, but, sadly the same can’t be said of their football so far.

By The42 Team Tuesday 19 Jun 2018, 8:19 AM
1 hour ago 4,159 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4078349

ATLANTA OLYMPICS HERO  Emmanuel Babayaro has slammed the massive attention given to Nigeria’s jerseys at the Fifa World Cup following their underwhelming start at the tournament.

The Super Eagles stole the limelight with their Nike-designed wears – a reminiscent of the country’s jerseys at their maiden World Cup appearance in 1994.

The kits witnessed tremendous sales on its release date and have attracted fans for the three-time Africa Cup of Nations winners across the globe.

However, in stark contrast was the showing of Gernot Rohr’s men in their opening fixture against Croatia were they lost 2-0, deservedly.

And the former goalkeeper has hit out at the attention given to the apparels, thus, questioning the team’s commitment to the round leather game.

“We are too engaged in playing to the gallery. Everybody is showing up in our jerseys, we’re the best dressed, we’re the best fashionistas,” Babayaro told Goal.

“Football doesn’t give room for any of this. If you give football 100 percent, it gives you back 100 percent.”

Nigeria will be aiming for a turnaround in their second Group D encounter against Iceland at the Volgograd Arena on Friday before capping the first round with a tie against familiar foes Argentina on 26 June.

Kane: England players had flies in our mouths

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'Football doesn't give room for any of this' - Babayaro hits out at 'fashionista' Eagles at World Cup
'Football doesn't give room for any of this' - Babayaro hits out at 'fashionista' Eagles at World Cup
'There’s a decent chance that he'll stay' - IRFU hope Schmidt will re-sign
Tunisia draw level against England after Kyle Walker concedes penalty for stray elbow
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CORK
Thurles confirmed for Clare v Cork Munster hurling final
Thurles confirmed for Clare v Cork Munster hurling final
Six senior Rebels in Cork U21 hurling side to face Waterford in Munster semi-final
Late show as reigning champions Cork edge Waterford to book Munster final spot
FOOTBALL
The only thing Kane hasn't done is score in August - Southgate
The only thing Kane hasn't done is score in August - Southgate
Kane: England players had flies in our mouths
Fifa opens disciplinary proceedings against Mexico over alleged homophobic chants by fans
IRELAND
Ireland defend themselves after Wallabies question 'blocking' tactics
Ireland defend themselves after Wallabies question 'blocking' tactics
Beirne beams with pride after Ireland debut in front of family in Melbourne
Kilcoyne links up with Ireland in Sydney after Addison joined camp last week
HURLING
2015 All-star Callanan Galway's main worry as Joe Canning passed fit to face Cats
2015 All-star Callanan Galway's main worry as Joe Canning passed fit to face Cats
'This team will be forever ingrained in my heart': Derek McGrath steps down as Déise hurling boss
Derek McGrath: 'I will give myself some time, I don’t have a story for you today on it'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie