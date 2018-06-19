'Football doesn't give room for any of this' - Babayaro hits out at 'fashionista' Eagles at World Cup

ATLANTA OLYMPICS HERO Emmanuel Babayaro has slammed the massive attention given to Nigeria’s jerseys at the Fifa World Cup following their underwhelming start at the tournament.

The Super Eagles stole the limelight with their Nike-designed wears – a reminiscent of the country’s jerseys at their maiden World Cup appearance in 1994.

The kits witnessed tremendous sales on its release date and have attracted fans for the three-time Africa Cup of Nations winners across the globe.

However, in stark contrast was the showing of Gernot Rohr’s men in their opening fixture against Croatia were they lost 2-0, deservedly.

And the former goalkeeper has hit out at the attention given to the apparels, thus, questioning the team’s commitment to the round leather game.

“We are too engaged in playing to the gallery. Everybody is showing up in our jerseys, we’re the best dressed, we’re the best fashionistas,” Babayaro told Goal.

“Football doesn’t give room for any of this. If you give football 100 percent, it gives you back 100 percent.”

Nigeria will be aiming for a turnaround in their second Group D encounter against Iceland at the Volgograd Arena on Friday before capping the first round with a tie against familiar foes Argentina on 26 June.