  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Monday 12 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mario Balotelli booked for complaining about racist abuse to referee, his club claim

The Italy international raised the issue after he became the target of jeers from home fans but was shown a yellow card for his trouble.

By The42 Team Monday 12 Feb 2018, 11:02 AM
1 hour ago 1,111 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3847430
Mario Balotelli (file pic).
Mario Balotelli (file pic).
Mario Balotelli (file pic).

MARIO BALOTELLI WAS booked after complaining to the referee about racist abuse from supporters in Saturday’s 3-2 defeat to Dijon, Nice have alleged.

With Nice leading 2-1 in the second half, Balotelli became the target of jeers from the crowd after seeing an audacious overhead kick attempt fly wide.

The 27-year-old complained to the referee about racist abuse coming from the home end, but was shown a yellow card for his troubles — his eighth in Ligue 1 this season.

Nice tweeted: “Meanwhile, Mario Balotelli has picked up a yellow card, after… getting annoyed with racist insults from the public.”

The club’s president Jean-Pierre Rivere lashed out at Ligue 1 refereeing in the aftermath of the incident and suggested such decisions were to blame for their poor run in form.

“It’s a scandal,” Rivere told the club’s official website. “It’s been four consecutive games that we have the feeling of playing at 11 against 12.

“The differences of officiating from one match to the other are incomprehensible.”

Dijon goalkeeper Baptiste Reynet said he spoke to Balotelli about the incident, and suggested a small handful of supporters may have been involved.

“I told Mario I didn’t hear any racist chanting but he said there were some,” he told reporters. “Apparently two or three supporters provoked him.”

The home side’s Olivier Dall’Oglio pointed out that there is no history of racism at the club but reiterated that such chants are unacceptable.

“That is the first time that you hear about something like this at the Gaston-Gerard. We have a lot of players of colour and foreigners in our team, and we are very happy to have them.

There has never been a problem with racism here. If these taunts existed, they are completely out of order… I didn’t hear anything.”

Saturday’s defeat was Nice’s third in a row in Ligue 1 and leaves them eighth in the table. They face Lokomotiv Moscow in the Europa League on Thursday before returning to league duty with a game against Nantes.

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Smalling and Jones branded ‘a disaster’ by Neville>

‘Ask Paul Souness’ – Mourinho snipes at Sky Sports pundit over ‘schoolboy’ Pogba comments>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'When Van Gaal arrived, everything changed, my progression stopped'
'When Van Gaal arrived, everything changed, my progression stopped'
Alexis recalls Messi crying after Chelsea defeat
Smalling and Jones branded 'a disaster' by Neville
ITALY
'We're just gutted for her. She's a big part of this squad and is going to be a big loss'
'We're just gutted for her. She's a big part of this squad and is going to be a big loss'
Three-try Ireland battle back from early loss of star Miller for first Six Nations win
Stockdale shows thirst for tries with clinical late finish
IRELAND
Terrific Thomas, excellent Earls and the rest of our Six Nations Team of the Week
Terrific Thomas, excellent Earls and the rest of our Six Nations Team of the Week
St. Andrew's products Larmour and Porter learning from Ireland experiences
8 moments that will give any Irish person pure goosebumps
HURLING
'We were pretty angry with what happened and we just brought that into hurling'
'We were pretty angry with what happened and we just brought that into hurling'
'This day last week I broke down to tears in Na Piarsaigh' - from injury to All-Ireland semi-final win
Kilkenny hurling factory St Kieran's march towards Leinster four-in-a-row
MANCHESTER UNITED
'Ask Paul Souness' - Mourinho snipes at Sky Sports pundit over 'schoolboy' Pogba comments
'Ask Paul Souness' - Mourinho snipes at Sky Sports pundit over 'schoolboy' Pogba comments
As it happened: Newcastle vs Man United, Premier League
'He was popular with everyone': Man United to honour Liam Miller tomorrow

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie