Monday 12 February, 2018
'Ask Paul Souness' - Mourinho snipes at Sky Sports pundit over 'schoolboy' Pogba comments

The Liverpool legend was critical of the Manchester United midfielder in a newspaper column.

By The42 Team Monday 12 Feb 2018, 9:48 AM
2 hours ago 5,776 Views 18 Comments
Jose Mourinho (file pic).
JOSE MOURINHO REFUSED to be drawn on Graeme Souness’ criticism of Paul Pogba after Manchester United’s 1-0 Premier League defeat at Newcastle United on Sunday.

Souness described Pogba as playing “like a schoolboy running after the ball in the playground” in a Sunday Times newspaper column, a week after the France international was dropped to the bench for a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town.

Pogba made an ineffective 66-minute contribution at St James’ Park, replaced by Michael Carrick in the moments after Newcastle’s Matt Ritchie scored the winning goal.

But Mourinho was not in the mood to field questions about Souness’ comments at his post-match press conference.

“You ask Graeme Souness,” he said. “Paul Souness [sic] comments and is responsible for his comments, not me.”

Explaining his decision to remove Pogba on Sky Sports after the match , Mourinho said: “I wanted a better way to come out in the first phase against a team defending in a compact block.

“I tried that with the simplicity of Michael Carrick and to bring Alexis [Sanchez] to an area close to [Romelu] Lukaku, where he could be like a second striker.

“I was unlucky because they scored a goal in the seconds before that and then I’m going to face a different Newcastle.”

Asked for his assessment of Pogba’s performance, Mourinho added: “I don’t analyse players individually.”

The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
'When Van Gaal arrived, everything changed, my progression stopped'
'We're just gutted for her. She's a big part of this squad and is going to be a big loss'
Terrific Thomas, excellent Earls and the rest of our Six Nations Team of the Week
'We were pretty angry with what happened and we just brought that into hurling'
'Ask Paul Souness' - Mourinho snipes at Sky Sports pundit over 'schoolboy' Pogba comments
