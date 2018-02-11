  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Liverpool goal hero Salah 'not surprised' he can't stop scoring

The Egypt international now has 22 goals this season.

By The42 Team Sunday 11 Feb 2018, 8:46 PM
3 hours ago 6,424 Views 13 Comments
Image: ADRIAN DENNIS
Image: ADRIAN DENNIS

LIVERPOOL’S MOHAMED SALAH is ’not surprised’ that he cannot stop scoring as Liverpool continue to fight for Champions League qualification.

The Egypt international scored and provided an assist as the Reds beat Southampton 2-0 at St Mary’s.

Jurgen Klopp’s men subsequently move into third place in the Premier League, two points behind second-placed Manchester United and two ahead of fourth-placed Tottenham.

Salah’s goal against the Saints was his 22nd of the season, one behind top scorer Harry Kane, and the 25-year-old is hopeful he can continue to fire the Reds towards Europe.

“It was important for us to get a good start,” he told BBC Sport . “When you score 10, 15 minutes in, it makes the game easier, less pressure. I’m happy about the start, but we have to keep looking forward.”

When asked about his goalscoring exploits, he added:

I said in the beginning, I always try to help the team. When you score of course you help the team. So I’m not surprised, but we need to forget about the past and keep looking forward.

“We have more league games and the Champions League.”

Klopp jokingly described his star attacker as ‘greedy’ and stressed that all of his attack-minded players deserve recognition for a performance that propelled them four points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea, who have a game in hand as they prepared to face West Brom on Monday.

“I don’t want to forget Sadio [Mané] because he was involved in everything. Mo [Salah] is very good, really greedy,” Klopp told BBC Sport.

“Roberto Firmino was not bothered too much. Mo had [an] assist and a goal, both of them did and it was deserved. Important players like that make a difference. In the second half [Georginio] Wijnaldum was spot on, Emre Can is a good character. They’re all good characters.

“We don’t have a normal weekend any more. We want to finish in the top four, we need points for sure. [Arsene] Wenger said after Tottenham it was not only derby defeat but more.

“Nine points is not enough [to be clear of] Arsenal. Tottenham are strong, United strong, Chelsea strong, City champions. So we need to continue like this.”

Liverpool’s next fixture is against Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday.

