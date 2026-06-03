Rasmus Hojlund leaves Man United in €44 million deal

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE confirmed that Rasmus Hojlund has completed a permanent move to Napoli, fresh from agreeing a deal to sign Ederson from the striker’s former club, Atalanta.

The 23-year-old arrived from the Bergamo outfit in 2023 for an initial £64 million (€74.02 million) plus £8 million (€9.25 million) in potential add-ons as the Denmark international joined the club he grew up supporting.

But Hojlund only managed 14 goals across 62 Premier League appearances and spent last season back in Serie A with Napoli on a loan that would become permanent with Champions League qualification.

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The side managed by Antonio Conte until the end of May triggered that £38m (€43.95 million) clause by finishing runners-up, meaning United recouped a total of €50 million (£43.2m) when factoring in the last campaign’s agreement.

The Premier League club said in a statement: “Rasmus Hojlund has joined Napoli on a permanent transfer. Everyone at the club would like to wish Rasmus all the very best for the future.”

As one player leaves Old Trafford for Serie A, another is preparing to head the other way.

United have been working on a deal to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson as they bolster their midfield ahead of returning to the Champions League next season.

Brazil captain Casemiro has played his final game for the club, and the Press Association understands a deal for his compatriot has been agreed that is worth €40.5 million (£35m) plus a potential €4.5 million (£3.9m).

Ederson is reportedly set to sign a deal until 2030 with an option for a further year, with the deal set to be wrapped up in early July.

The 26-year-old is in line to become the first signing of the Michael Carrick era after the former United midfielder earned a two-year contract, having impressed in his short-term role as head coach.

United finished third in the Premier League and returned to the Champions League after a year without European football.