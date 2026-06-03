'Very disappointed': Dublin slam Burns' comments over Brennan-McGuinness cases

DUBLIN BACKROOM TEAM member Niall Moyna has hit out at the GAA’s handling of the disciplinary cases involving Jim McGuinness and Ger Brennan.

Brennan is currently serving a 12-week ban over his involvement in a half-time melee during Dublin’s league fixture against Galway, while McGuinness has avoided a suspension despite GAA+ images showing him lay hands on Kerry’s Diarmuid O’Connor in their recent championship meeting.

GAA President Jarlath Burns defended the GAA on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland this week, saying that the “circumstances were different” in the Kerry-Donegal game and that it would “irrational” to compare the cases.

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“We were very disappointed with Jarlath’s comments,” Moyna said on Morning Ireland today.

“It seems to be a selective application of the rules. Is there a rulebook for Dublin and a rulebook for everyone else? That’s the way we’re perceiving it at the moment.

“We have known in the past that the CCCC have looked at evidence post-match and have clearly taken people before the committee and suspensions were issued.

“So, I think this was very disingenuous. This was pouring coal on the fire with his comments yesterday.”

Dublin have been drawn to face Cavan in Round 2B of the All-Ireland football championship. Brennan will be free to return to his role if the game is scheduled for Sunday, 14 June. The fixture details will be announced later today.

“People don’t realise [that] Ger has not been able to coach his kids’ Go Games on a Saturday morning,” Moyna continued. “The suspension applies to all involvement in the GAA. So, I think they really need to look at that rule.”

After initially receiving the 12-week ban, Brennan appealed the decision through the Central Hearings Committee, the Central Appeals Committee and the Disputes Resolution Authority who all upheld the decision.

It was then widely speculated that Donegal manager Jim McGuinness would be sanctioned after appearing to interfere with Kerry’s Diarmuid O’Connor at half-time of Donegal’s 10-point victory in Killarney.

RTÉ pundit, and former Dublin footballer, Paul Flynn criticised the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) for not imposing any punishment on McGuinness on the Sunday Game highlights show.

He also touched on Dublin’s decision not to conduct media duties after their loss to Louth, but said he did not feel that was linked with the conflicting treatment of McGuinness and Brennan.

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“From my perspective, the rule is black and white,” said Flynn. “It just strikes everybody who sees it that it was black and white what happened and that the GAA should be looking at it and Jim McGuinness should have the same fate as Ger Brennan.”