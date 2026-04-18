Ger Brennan 12-week ban is upheld by Disputes Resolution Authority

DUBLIN MANAGER GER Brennan has had his 12-week ban upheld by the Disputes Resolution Authority.

Brennan was handed the lengthy ban after an incident at half-time of Dublin’s fixture against Galway, when he became embroiled in a physical confrontation with the Tribesmen’s strength and conditioning coach, Cian Breathnach McGinn.

Dublin then attempted to appeal the decision through the Central Hearings Committee, and later the Central Appeals Committee.

After both avenues proved unsuccessful, they took it to the Disputes Resolution Authority, the highest level of appeal, but again, the punishment was upheld.

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Dublin GAA then released a statement, which read; ‘Dublin GAA can confirm that after a DRA hearing this morning, that lasted over five hours, the case brought by our Bainisteoir Ger Brennan was unsuccessful.

‘Dublin GAA would like to thank the DRA secretary and the members of DRA panel together with the various Croke Park disciplinary committee representatives, who provided the opportunity for a full hearing at short notice this morning.

‘While we are disappointed at the outcome of the case, we will await the written judgement with interest and give due examination and consideration to changes required to improve the fairness and proportionality of our disciplinary system, within our association.

‘Ger Brennan did at all times accept that he should receive some sanction for the incident, however the weight of the penalty imposed on a volunteer member is an unduly heavy burden.

‘Dean Rock will continue to deputise for Ger Brennan in the interim.

‘We shall make no further comment at this time but, Ger Brennan, the management team and our entire senior football squad has our continued support, as we commence our championship campaign tomorrow.’

Dublin face Wicklow in Aughrim tomorrow and Brennan’s ban means he will miss all of their Leinster campaign, should they progress to contest the final.

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