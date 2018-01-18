Bandon edge past Munchin's for third straight year to advance to Munster quarter-final

Bandon GS (Cork) 7

St Munchin’s College (Limerick) 5

Denis Hurley reports from Bandon RFC

BANDON GRAMMAR SCHOOL secured victory over St Munchin’s College for the third year in a row as they prevailed in a dogged Munster Schools Senior Cup first-round tie at Bandon RFC this afternoon.

In windy and at times wet conditions, it was a forwards’ game with scoring chances at a premium.

Having led 7-0 at half-time, the hosts were forced to put in a strong defensive shift to repel their Limerick visitors in the second period and it wasn’t until deep into injury time, when Bruce Matthews’ tackle denied Kristan Lagod, that victory was guaranteed.

With the breeze in the first half, Bandon applied the early pressure but missed a chance to go ahead as Jack Crowley shot wide from a penalty.

Munchin’s settled and asked questions of Bandon but when they forced a penalty of their own, Jazz Pendejit was off-target too.

Bandon took the lead when Crowley kicked a penalty to touch, earning a lineout on the Munchin’s 22. From that, centre Victor Lovell was able to cut through from deep and use his pace to touch down.

Crowley added the conversion and though Munchin’s pressed at the end of the half, Bandon held out.

Bandon's Victor Lovell goes over for his try. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

That was a microcosm of the second half as a whole, but Munchin’s eventually got on the scoreboard when tighthead prop Evan Sheehan forced his way over.

Unfortunately for Pendejit, he couldn’t level, but Munchin’s continued to have the better of the territory.

Bandon were doughty, however, with Ashley Deane and John Beamish very impressive.

Munchin’s came close more than once, but ultimately the score they needed remained elusive.

BANDON GS: Soren Minihane (Bobby Ahern 58); Seán Madden, Victor Lovell, Bruce Matthews, Harry Hall (Tom Beare half-time); Rowan Palmer (Ciarán Roberts 61), Jack Crowley; Conor Heaney (David Ogden 45), Alex O’Connor, Ashley Deane; Nico Bakker, Josh Brady, Michael Archer (Paul Jackson 53), Niall Beamish, John Beamish.

ST MUNCHIN’S COLLEGE: Zack Moloney; Cathal Quilter, Luke Kelly (Kristan Lagod 60), Jazz Pendejit, Tyrone O’Halloran; Garry Quilligan, Evan Maher; Craig Finn (Shane Ryan 47), Keith Hyland, Evan Sheehan; Alex Casey, Mark Crowe; Conor Nesbitt, Shane Kelly, Jake Murphy.

Referee: Frank Murphy.

