  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 18 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bandon edge past Munchin's for third straight year to advance to Munster quarter-final

A strong defensive effort saw Bandon record a two-point win in the Munster Senior Schools Cup earlier.

By Denis Hurley Thursday 18 Jan 2018, 5:51 PM
3 hours ago 2,960 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/3804926
Bandon celebrate their victory over St Munchin's this afternoon.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Bandon celebrate their victory over St Munchin's this afternoon.
Bandon celebrate their victory over St Munchin's this afternoon.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Bandon GS (Cork) 7

St Munchin’s College (Limerick) 5

Denis Hurley reports from Bandon RFC

BANDON GRAMMAR SCHOOL secured victory over St Munchin’s College for the third year in a row as they prevailed in a dogged Munster Schools Senior Cup first-round tie at Bandon RFC this afternoon.

In windy and at times wet conditions, it was a forwards’ game with scoring chances at a premium.

Having led 7-0 at half-time, the hosts were forced to put in a strong defensive shift to repel their Limerick visitors in the second period and it wasn’t until deep into injury time, when Bruce Matthews’ tackle denied Kristan Lagod, that victory was guaranteed.

With the breeze in the first half, Bandon applied the early pressure but missed a chance to go ahead as Jack Crowley shot wide from a penalty.

Munchin’s settled and asked questions of Bandon but when they forced a penalty of their own, Jazz Pendejit was off-target too.

Bandon took the lead when Crowley kicked a penalty to touch, earning a lineout on the Munchin’s 22. From that, centre Victor Lovell was able to cut through from deep and use his pace to touch down.

Crowley added the conversion and though Munchin’s pressed at the end of the half, Bandon held out.

Victor Lovell scores a try Bandon's Victor Lovell goes over for his try. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

 

That was a microcosm of the second half as a whole, but Munchin’s eventually got on the scoreboard when tighthead prop Evan Sheehan forced his way over.

Unfortunately for Pendejit, he couldn’t level, but Munchin’s continued to have the better of the territory.

Bandon were doughty, however, with Ashley Deane and John Beamish very impressive.

Munchin’s came close more than once, but ultimately the score they needed remained elusive.

BANDON GS: Soren Minihane (Bobby Ahern 58); Seán Madden, Victor Lovell, Bruce Matthews, Harry Hall (Tom Beare half-time); Rowan Palmer (Ciarán Roberts 61), Jack Crowley; Conor Heaney (David Ogden 45), Alex O’Connor, Ashley Deane; Nico Bakker, Josh Brady, Michael Archer (Paul Jackson 53), Niall Beamish, John Beamish.

ST MUNCHIN’S COLLEGE: Zack Moloney; Cathal Quilter, Luke Kelly (Kristan Lagod 60), Jazz Pendejit, Tyrone O’Halloran; Garry Quilligan, Evan Maher; Craig Finn (Shane Ryan 47), Keith Hyland, Evan Sheehan; Alex Casey, Mark Crowe; Conor Nesbitt, Shane Kelly, Jake Murphy.

Referee: Frank Murphy.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Ireland name trimmed down squad for Six Nations warm up with Wales

‘I’ve to roll out quicker and stay quiet as well’: O’Mahony determined set a better example for Munster

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Denis Hurley
@Denis_Hurley
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'In training all my shots were going in!' - Long relieved 325-day goal drought is behind him
'In training all my shots were going in!' - Long relieved 325-day goal drought is behind him
Liverpool reject Sturridge offer, Real target attacking trio and all today's transfer gossip
Watch: The controversial VAR decision that left Chelsea boss Antonio Conte fuming
FOOTBALL
'Disgraceful' PSG fans criticised after Neymar boos
'Disgraceful' PSG fans criticised after Neymar boos
Fan in 'serious condition' following stabbing before Atletico-Sevilla clash
Liverpool loan young Serbian international Grujic to Cardiff
BOXING
Frampton admits to 'a wee bit of fear factor' as he gears up for make-or-break clash with Donaire
Frampton admits to 'a wee bit of fear factor' as he gears up for make-or-break clash with Donaire
Three thrilling all-Irish fights confirmed for Frampton-Donaire card in Belfast
'If I'm not clean, you'll find out this fight. If I haven't been clean, you'll see me struggle vs Parker'
MARTIN O'NEILL
'Get him capped' - Ex-Ireland midfielder feels time is right to call up West Ham teenager Rice
'Get him capped' - Ex-Ireland midfielder feels time is right to call up West Ham teenager Rice
Delaney: 'If Martin wanted to manage Stoke or other clubs, he could have done so by now'
Martin O'Neill says FAI contract situation 'resolved' as he begins preparation for Euro qualifying
SIX NATIONS
'You read the papers and we might as well not turn up': Jones laughs off England's injury crisis
'You read the papers and we might as well not turn up': Jones laughs off England's injury crisis
Bath back row Mercer one of eight uncapped players in Eddie Jones' England squad
Joey jumps in, surprise omissions and more talking points as Ireland name Six Nations squad

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie