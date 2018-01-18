  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Thursday 18 January, 2018
Ireland name trimmed down squad for Six Nations warm up with Wales

New head coach Adam Griggs has given 13 players a weekend off.

By Steve O'Rourke Thursday 18 Jan 2018, 3:00 PM
44 minutes ago 1,596 Views No Comments
Hannah Tyrrell is one of the players afforded a rest this weekend.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

AFTER NAMING A 38-strong squad for the Six Nations, new Ireland women’s head coach Adam Griggs has announced a 25-woman panel for Sunday’s warm-up match against Wales at the CCB Centre for Sporting Excellence in Ystrad Mynach [kick-off 1pm].

There are still seven uncapped players in the trimmed down squad, including Galwegians duo Laura Feely and Edel McMahon, and Railway Union second row Aoife McDermott.

In the backs, Blackrock centre Michelle Claffey, Old Belvedere’s Megan Williams, Railway Union’s Susan Vaughan and Annette Thomas of Abbey Ladies in the UK will all hope to make a case for inclusion against France in their Six Nations opener.

Griggs explained his reasons for resting the likes of Hannah Tyrrell and Lindasy Peat by saying:

“We have also allowed a few players this weekend off to recover from some minor knocks that they’ve picked up over the course of camps and during the tough interpros, but we expect to have them all available for selection for the opening Women’s Six Nations game against France in Toulouse in just over two weeks’ time.”

The Ireland squad in full:

Backs (11):

Niamh Briggs (UL Bohemians/Munster)
Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/Leinster)
Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemians/Munster)
Kim Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)
Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster)
Claire McLaughlin (Cooke/Ulster)
Alison Miller (Old Belvedere/Connacht)
Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster)
Annette Thomas (Abbey Ladies)
Susan Vaughan (Railway Union/Leinster)
Megan Williams (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Forwards (14):

Elaine Anthony (Highfield/Munster)
Anna Caplice (UL Bohemians/Munster)
Laura Feely (Galwegians/Connacht)
Orla Fitzsimons (St. Mary’s/Leinster)
Nichola Fryday (Tullamore/Connacht)
Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians/Munster) (capt)
Leah Lyons (Highfield/Munster)
Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster)
Edel McMahon ((Galwegians/Connacht)
Claire Molloy (Bristol)
Cliodhna Moloney (Railway Union/Leinster)
Ciara O’Connor (Galwegians/Connacht)
Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemians/Munster)
Ilse van Staden (Cooke/Ulster)

About the author
Steve O'Rourke
@steveohrourke
steve@the42.ie

