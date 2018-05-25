Adeolokun, Dillane and Buckley start for Lam's Barbarians at Twickenham

Dillane starts in the second row for the Baa-Baas.

Dillane starts in the second row for the Baa-Baas.

ULTAN DILLANE WILL be keen to reinforce his international pedigree when he lines out as one of three Connacht players for the Barbarians in their clash with England at Twickenham on Sunday [KO 3pm, Sky Sports].

Dillane, who was left out of Joe Schmidt’s Ireland squad for the summer tour of Australia, has been named to start by Baa-Baas coach Pat Lam alongside team-mates Niyi Adeolokun and Denis Buckley for the annual fixture against Eddie Jones’ side.

The 24-year-old was named in Schmidt’s squad for the Six Nations but didn’t feature during Ireland’s Grand Slam-winning campaign after a family bereavement.

And there was no room for Dillane on the plane to Australia with Quinn Roux and uncapped Tadhg Beirne getting in ahead of him alongside Iain Henderson, James Ryan and Devin Toner.

The Tralee native will get the chance to remind everyone of his quality against England in a second row partnership with Clermont’s Australian international Sitaleki Timani.

Adeolokun, meanwhile, is handed a start on the wing in an explosive back three containing Chris Ashton and Josua Tuisova, with Buckley starting in the front row alongside former Ulster prop John Afoa and Benjamin Kayser.

England international Ashton, who has scored 19 tries in 39 Test appearances, starts at fullback for the Barbarians.

The Toulon player, who has not played Test rugby since 2014, is part of a stellar back line featuring his Fijian Stade Mayol team-mates Tuisova and Semi Radradra, and Scotland’s Finn Russell.

The famous invitational club’s all-star back row consists of captain Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe, World Cup winner Victor Vito and Lions flanker Justin Tipuric.

“It’s an exciting challenge to bring together a side in five days but everything we’ve done has been about improving our chances of winning this game,” said Lam.

Pat Lam coaches the Barbarians this weekend. Source: Steve Bardens

“We have very high-quality individuals — and they’ve worked hard and risen to the challenge of coming together as a team, which is what we’ll need to compete with a top-class international side.”

Elliot Daly will start for England at fullback, with the returning Danny Cipriani having to settle for a place among the replacements.

It is Daly’s first start in the number 15 jersey, having made all but one of his previous England appearances on the wing, and the selection sees Mike Brown, the usual incumbent in the position, switch to the left wing.

Cipriani has been overlooked for a starting role despite his return to the senior England squad, with George Ford preferred at out-half.

The team for the match at Twickenham is co-captained by Ford and Chris Robshaw, and the latter is joined in the back row by Tom Curry, the Sale openside who appears destined to fill the seven jersey for next month’s series against South Africa.

The Barbarians fixture serves as a warm-up for the three-Test series against South Africa that takes place in Johannesburg, Bloemfontein and Cape Town.

“This is a good young squad and their work ethic has been outstanding over the last two weeks,” Jones said.

“Their application to learn has been very good but they are very young at Test level so this week’s match against the Barbarians is a fantastic opportunity for them to step up.”

England:

15. Elliot Daly

14. Jonny May

13. Henry Trinder

12. Piers Francis

11. Mike Brown

10. George Ford (co-captain)

9. Ben Youngs

8. Zach Mercer

7. Tom Curry

6. Chris Robshaw (co-captain)

5. Joe Launchbury

4. Elliott Stooke

3. Kyle Sinckler

2. Jack Singleton

1. Joe Marler

Replacements:

16. George McGuigan

17. Ellis Genge

18. Nick Schonert

19. Josh Beaumont

20. Mark Wilson

21. Dan Robson

22. Danny Cipriani

23. Denny Solomona

Barbarians:

15. Chris Ashton

14. Josua Tuisova

13. Semi Radradra

12. Josh Matavesi

11. Niyi Adeolokun

10. Finn Russell

9. Rhodri Williams

8. Victor Vito

7. Justin Tipuric

6. Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe (captain)

5. Sitaleki Timani

4. Ultan Dillane

3. John Afoa

2. Benjamin Kayser

1. Denis Buckley

Replacements:

16. Tatafu Polota-Nau

17. Loni Uhila

18. Ramiro Herrera

19. Joe Tekori

20. Nili Latu

21. Greig Laidlaw

22. Luke McAlister

23. Malakai Fekitoa.

