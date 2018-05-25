Halfpenny returns and Beirne moves to number eight as Scarlets name team for Leinster

SCARLETS HAVE BEEN boosted by the return of Leigh Halfpenny for Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 final against Leinster, with Wayne Pivac naming the side he hopes can achieve the feat of back-to-back titles.

After defeating Munster in last year’s decider at the Aviva Stadium, the Welsh region are hoping to upset the European champions tomorrow and become just the second side (after Leinster) to defend their league title.

While they received a significant setback with the news captain John Barclay required surgery on his Achilles tendon injury last week, the return to fitness of Halfpenny is a major fillip for Scarlets.

The Lions fullback missed the semi-final defeat of Glasgow Warriors last Friday but is named in Pivac’s XV for the 2018 decider [KO 6pm, Sky Sports/TG4], as Scarlets look to banish the demons of their Champions Cup humbling to Leinster a month ago.

With Halfpenny back in the 15 jersey, Johnny Mcnicholl, who made a return from injury in time for last weekend’s clash, moves to the wing with Tom Prydie dropping to the bench.

Barclay’s injury has forced Pivac into a bit of a reshuffle in the pack with Munster-bound Tadhg Beirne — fresh off a first Ireland call-up — moving to number eight with James Davies and Aaron Shingler either side of him in the back row.

Lewis Rawlins comes in to the second row to partner Steve Cummins, while the front row remains unchanged with hooker Ken Owens named as captain.

“We’re expecting a massive game,” Pivac said. “It’s a massive challenge for us but I think it’s a great game, last year’s Pro12 champions up against this year’s European champions. If you want to win it you want to do so against the best.”

Scarlets:

15. Leigh Halfpenny

14. Johnny Mcnicholl

13. Scott Williams

12. Hadleigh Parkes

11. Steff Evans

10. Rhys Patchell

9. Gareth Davies

1. Rob Evans

2. Ken Owens (captain)

3. Samson Lee

4. Lewis Rawlins

5. Steve Cummins

6. Aaron Shingler

7. James Davies

8. Tadhg Beirne

Replacements:

16. Ryan Elias

17. Wyn Jones

18. Werner Kruger

19. David Bulbring

20. Will Boyde

21. Jonathan Evans

22. Dan Jones

23. Tom Prydie.

