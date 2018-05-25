This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Halfpenny returns and Beirne moves to number eight as Scarlets name team for Leinster

The Welsh region come to Dublin bidding to win back-to-back league titles.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 25 May 2018, 12:38 PM
32 minutes ago 1,148 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4034077
Halfpenny has shaken off a hamstring injury.
Image: Alex Davidson/INPHO
Halfpenny has shaken off a hamstring injury.
Halfpenny has shaken off a hamstring injury.
Image: Alex Davidson/INPHO

SCARLETS HAVE BEEN boosted by the return of Leigh Halfpenny for Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 final against Leinster, with Wayne Pivac naming the side he hopes can achieve the feat of back-to-back titles.

After defeating Munster in last year’s decider at the Aviva Stadium, the Welsh region are hoping to upset the European champions tomorrow and become just the second side (after Leinster) to defend their league title.

While they received a significant setback with the news captain John Barclay required surgery on his Achilles tendon injury last week, the return to fitness of Halfpenny is a major fillip for Scarlets.

The Lions fullback missed the semi-final defeat of Glasgow Warriors last Friday but is named in Pivac’s XV for the 2018 decider [KO 6pm, Sky Sports/TG4], as Scarlets look to banish the demons of their Champions Cup humbling to Leinster a month ago.

With Halfpenny back in the 15 jersey, Johnny Mcnicholl, who made a return from injury in time for last weekend’s clash, moves to the wing with Tom Prydie dropping to the bench.

Barclay’s injury has forced Pivac into a bit of a reshuffle in the pack with Munster-bound Tadhg Beirne — fresh off a first Ireland call-up — moving to number eight with James Davies and Aaron Shingler either side of him in the back row.

Lewis Rawlins comes in to the second row to partner Steve Cummins, while the front row remains unchanged with hooker Ken Owens named as captain.

“We’re expecting a massive game,” Pivac said. “It’s a massive challenge for us but I think it’s a great game, last year’s Pro12 champions up against this year’s European champions. If you want to win it you want to do so against the best.”

Scarlets:

15. Leigh Halfpenny
14. Johnny Mcnicholl
13. Scott Williams
12. Hadleigh Parkes
11. Steff Evans
10. Rhys Patchell
9. Gareth Davies

1. Rob Evans
2. Ken Owens (captain)
3. Samson Lee
4. Lewis Rawlins
5. Steve Cummins
6. Aaron Shingler
7. James Davies
8. Tadhg Beirne

Replacements:

16. Ryan Elias
17. Wyn Jones
18. Werner Kruger
19. David Bulbring
20. Will Boyde
21. Jonathan Evans
22. Dan Jones
23. Tom Prydie.

Pivac calls on Scarlets to prove they are not ‘one-season wonders’ against Leinster

Analysis: Leinster have to be wary that Scarlets’ old habits die hard

