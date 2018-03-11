  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 11 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Barcelona splash out €30 million for 21-year-old Brazilian midfielder

Arthur has attracted comparisons with Andres Iniesta, and will line up from July onwards at Camp Nou after the clubs agreed a transfer.

By The42 Team Sunday 11 Mar 2018, 5:29 PM
4 hours ago 7,472 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/3897936
Arthur has impressed in Brazil.
Image: AFP/Getty Images
Arthur has impressed in Brazil.
Arthur has impressed in Brazil.
Image: AFP/Getty Images

BARCELONA HAVE CONFIRMED that they have agreed a purchase option for Gremio midfielder Arthur, which will allow them to sign the player for an up-front fee of €30 million in July.

The 21-year-old burst onto the scene in 2017 with a series of fine performances for the Brazilian club, helping them to the final of the Copa Libertadores.

Arthur then put in a superlative display in the second leg of the decider, as Gremio prevailed 3-1 on aggregate over Lanus to take home the famous South American trophy.

Links with Barca emerged almost as soon as the final whistle was blown, and he was even pictured in a Barca shirt alongside director Robert Fernandez in the aftermath of the final.

And while Philippe Coutinho’s sensational arrival from Liverpool and Gremio’s insistence on retaining their gem delayed negotiations, a deal has finally been struck.

“Barcelona and Gremio have come to an agreement to exercise a purchase option on Arthur Henrique Ramos de Oliveira Melo, which Barcelona will complete in July 2018,” a statement posted on Barca’s official website confirmed.

“Should the club finally take up the option signed, the transfer fee is fixed at €30m plus a further €9m in bonuses.”

In the meantime, Arthur will continue in Porto Alegre and spearhead Gremio’s bid to retain their Libertadores trophy, while also keeping one eye on Tite’s Brazil team.

The midfielder has been called up to the Selecao but is yet to make his debut, although Tite is a confirmed fan of the young star whose confidence on the ball has led to early comparisons with none other than Andres Iniesta.

Arsenal end Premier League losing streak as Wenger records 700th win

Brilliant Edouard winner sees 10-man Celtic down Rangers in five goal thriller at Ibrox

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
From 'hell to heaven' in a week â Wenger salutes Cech's penalty heroics
From 'hell to heaven' in a week – Wenger salutes Cech's penalty heroics
Arsenal end Premier League losing streak as Wenger records 700th win
Willian scores again as champions bounce back against relegation-threatened Palace
FOOTBALL
'We deserved it': Rodgers revels in Celtic's derby win over Rangers
'We deserved it': Rodgers revels in Celtic's derby win over Rangers
'Captain Forever': Fiorentina pay emotional tributes to late skipper Davide Astori
Suarez and Coutinho get the job done as Messi misses out to spend time with new baby
IRELAND
Joe Schmidt's third Six Nations title with Ireland shows his enduring quality
Joe Schmidt's third Six Nations title with Ireland shows his enduring quality
Sexton: 'You've got to take these opportunities with both hands when they come'
Schmidt's Ireland show typically clinical edge from close-range against Scots
SCOTLAND
Brilliant Edouard winner sees 10-man Celtic down Rangers in five goal thriller at Ibrox
Brilliant Edouard winner sees 10-man Celtic down Rangers in five goal thriller at Ibrox
Ireland Women aiming to bring offloading style to the fore against Scots
Ireland set up Grand Slam shot as England need BP win to keep Six Nations alive
SIX NATIONS
England lose two forwards for Twickenham showdown with Ireland
England lose two forwards for Twickenham showdown with Ireland
Wales work their way into second place with laboured bonus point win over Italy
Error-strewn Ireland pay the penalty as Scotland end Triple Crown hopes

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie