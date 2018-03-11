Brilliant Edouard winner sees 10-man Celtic down Rangers in five goal thriller at Ibrox

CELTIC CAME OUT on top against bitter-rivals Rangers on Sunday in a thriller which featured a second-half sending off, five goals and a stunning winner courtesy of PSG loanee Odsonne Edouard.

Brendan Rodgers’ side fell behind with just three minutes on the clock at Ibrox. Josh Windass capitalised on a horrendous error from Dedryck Boyata on half-way before rifling a powerful strike past Scott Bain.

In a game which featured multiple outstanding strikes throughout, Tom Rogic levelled with another fine finish, cutting inside from 25 yards out before his shot took a slight deflection before beating Wes Foderingham.

Daniel Candeias brought the hosts back into the lead just shy of the half-hour mark, before Moussa Dembélé equalised for a second time.

Josh Windass scores the opening goal for Rangers. Source: Ian MacNicol

Celtic were reduced to ten men before the break as Jozo Šimunović was sent off for an elbow on Alfredo Morelos after 57 minutes, however Rodgers’ side held on in the second-half to strike a decisive third blow with Edouard’s winner.

The forward took possession following a lighting quick counter-attack. Taking on two markers the 20-year-old cut inside with a jink, before curling the ball into the far corner for what proved to be the killer blow twenty minutes from time.