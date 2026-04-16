Munster make eight changes for URC trip to Benetton

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Clayton McMillan has made eight changes to the side that lost to Exeter Chiefs in the Challenge Cup for Saturday’s URC meeting with Benetton Treviso [KO 7.45pm, TG4/Premier Sports].

The province exited Europe in the round of 16 stage and as a result, had no fixture last week. Munster return to URC action this weekend as they look to secure a play in the playoffs, with four rounds of regular season games left.

Munster go into the weekend in seventh place.

Shane Daly, Calvin Nash, Andrew Smith, Diarmuid Barron, Michael Ala’alatoa, Jean Kleyn, Tom Ahern and John Hodnett all come into the side for Saturday’s game.

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Nash, Barron and Kleyn return from injury, along with replacements Oli Jager and Brian Gleeson.

Daly starts with Nash and Smith in the Munster back three.

An unchanged centre partnership sees Alex Nankivell line out with Tom Farrell, while Ireland internationals Jack Crowley and Craig Casey continue in the half-back positions.

Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron and Michael Ala’alatoa start in the front row, as Kleyn joins Munster captain Tadhg Beirne in the second row.

Ahern, Hodnett and Gavin Coombes are named in the back row.

Lee Barron, Michael Milne and Jager are the front row replacements with Edwin Edogbo, Gleeson and Alex Kendellen completing the forward cover.

Academy scrum-half Ben O’Donovan and Dan Kelly are the backline replacements.

Munster:

15. Shane Daly

14. Calvin Nash

13. Tom Farrell

12. Alex Nankivell

11. Andrew Smith

10. Jack Crowley

9. Craig Casey

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Diarmuid Barron

3. Michael Ala’alatoa

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Tadhg Beirne (capt)

6. Tom Ahern

7. John Hodnett

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements: