  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Sunday 11 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Suarez and Coutinho get the job done as Messi misses out to spend time with new baby

Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho scored to seal a 2-0 victory over Malaga in LaLiga before the hosts had Samu sent off.

By The42 Team Saturday 10 Mar 2018, 10:28 PM
5 hours ago 3,497 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3897184
Barcelona striker Luis Suarez
Barcelona striker Luis Suarez
Barcelona striker Luis Suarez

BARCELONA MADE LIGHT of Lionel Messi’s absence and continued their march towards LaLiga glory with a 2-0 victory over 10-man Malaga.

Typically, Messi was Barca’s match-winning hero when Ernesto Valverde’s side beat nearest rivals Atletico Madrid 1-0 last weekend, but sat this one out after his wife gave birth to the couple’s third child

Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho scored excellent goals with Messi missing inside the opening half hour and Barca’s lead at the summit – with Atleti to host Celta Vigo on Sunday – is now 11 points.

At 2-0 loss at La Rosaleda last April landed a damaging blow against Barcelona’s title defence last season, but this Malaga find themselves rooted hopelessly to the bottom of LaLiga.

Any prospect of an unlikely comeback for the hosts became even more remote when right winger Samu was deservedly sent for an atrocious 30th-minute lunge on Jordi Alba.

Youssef En-Nesyri and Maxime Lestienne missed chances as Malaga fought gamely, but, sitting as they do 11 point from safety, their relegation appears a similar formality to Barcelona wrapping up the title.

Suarez was frustrated by a brilliant save from Roberto in the 13th minute, a strong hand keeping a shot out of the bottom-left corner after Paulinho found the Uruguay international with a clever cushioned pass.

The Malaga goalkeeper had no chance two minutes later when Suarez darted between his two centre-backs to head home Jordi Alba’s superb raking cross from the left.

Paulinho was at the heart of many of Barca’s best moments early on and fired into the side-netting before another Brazilian wonderfully illuminated the contest.

Ousmane Dembele clipped a pass into Coutinho’s feet and the man who replaced the France winger as Barca’s record signing showed ingenuity to direct a perfect backheeled finish past Roberto.

Samu then allowed his frustrations to boil over in ugly fashion as he launched himself at Alba, who was fortunate to escape with nothing more than a limp and a torn right sock.

That left Malaga with a dauntingly uphill task and they could scarcely afford En-Nesyri wasting a glorious 36th-minute chance.

The shot-shy forward has two goals to his name all season and headed off target from inside the six-yard box after Manuel Iturra dug out a cross.

Coutinho forced another sharp stop from Roberto before the break and the Malaga number one continued to be busy in the second half.

Samuel Umtiti should have made him work harder when Dembele cleverly delayed a chipped cross to the far post in the 55th minute.

Dembele, frustrated by injury for much of his debut season in Spain, was starting to enjoy himself and saw Roberto hold impressively after Sergi Roberto neatly laid Ivan Rakitic’s searching pass into his path.

Coutinho was in a determined but fruitless pursuit for one of his long-range specials to find the net, while Lestienne hooked across goal at the other end.

The game was ambling towards its conclusion by that stage, although Suarez ensured he will sit out next weekend’s match against Athletic Bilbao by earning a booking for a clumsy 84th-minute shove on Ignasi Miquel.

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Willian scores again as champions bounce back against relegation-threatened Palace
Willian scores again as champions bounce back against relegation-threatened Palace
'We want the supporters behind us but they can't cross the line and come onto the pitch'
Klopp rages over 'clear penalty' on Mane after Liverpool lose to Man Utd
FOOTBALL
Suarez and Coutinho get the job done as Messi misses out to spend time with new baby
Suarez and Coutinho get the job done as Messi misses out to spend time with new baby
Two-goal Ronaldo rescues Real Madrid at Eibar
'John Terry has been a big loss' - Conte highlights absence of former Chelsea skipper
IRELAND
Sexton: 'You've got to take these opportunities with both hands when they come'
Sexton: 'You've got to take these opportunities with both hands when they come'
Schmidt's Ireland show typically clinical edge from close-range against Scots
Can't stop scoring! Sean Maguire has bagged his fourth goal in three games for Preston
SCOTLAND
Ireland set up Grand Slam shot as England need BP win to keep Six Nations alive
Ireland set up Grand Slam shot as England need BP win to keep Six Nations alive
As it happened: Ireland v Scotland, Six Nations
'I don't think Jacob is near his potential. What we're seeing at the moment is exciting'
SIX NATIONS
Outstanding Leavy seizing his chance with another big shift in green
Outstanding Leavy seizing his chance with another big shift in green
Townsend rues missed passes, admits Scotland are 'three or four years' behind Ireland
'I lost a lot of friends and coaches along the way so it’s good to give them something back'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie