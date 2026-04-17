Austin Gleeson in Waterford panel for Munster opener as Kelly leads Clare charge

AUSTIN GLEESON HAS been included in Waterford’s matchday panel for their Munster SHC opener against Clare on Sunday at Cusack Park [throw-in, 2pm], while Tony Kelly is set to start for Brian Lohan’s side.

Gleeson returned to training with Peter Queally’s side recently and has been named on the bench this weekend as Waterford begin their latest bid to qualify out of the Munster round-robin series.

Mark Fitzgerald captains the side at full-back while Calum Lyons, Paddy Leavey and Shane Bennett slot into the half-back line.

Jamie Barron and Stephen Bennett are along the half-forward line while Dessie Hutchinson joins Seán Walsh and Michael Kiely in the full-forward line.

Kelly was not part of Clare’s panel for their Division 1B final against Dublin, but has been named to start at midfield alongside Darragh Lohan.

Adam Hogan also returns to slot in at corner-back while Mark Rodgers has been selected at full-forward despite picking up an ankle injury in that victory over Dublin at the Gaelic Grounds.

🚨TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT🚨

Peter Queally and his management have announced the team to face Clare in Sundays Munster Championship opener.



Munster Senior Hurling Championship Round 1



🗓️Sunday 19th April @ 2PM

🏟️Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis

🥎 Waterford v Clare



Best of luck to… pic.twitter.com/k2wALVfVXX — Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) April 16, 2026

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Waterford

1. Billy Nolan [Roanmore]

2. Ian Kenny [Ballygunner], 3. Mark Fitzgerald [Passage], 4. Aaron O’Neill [Ballygunner]

5. Calum Lyons [Ballyduff Lower], 6. Paddy Leavey [Ballygunner], 7. Shane Bennett [Ballysaggart]

8. Darragh Lyons [Dungarvan], 9. Jack Prendergast [Lismore]

10. Jack Fagan [De La Salle], 11. Stephen Bennett [Ballysaggart], Jamie Barron [Fourmilewater]

13. Dessie Hutchinson [Ballygunner], 14. Seán Walsh [Fourmilewater], Michael Kiely [Abbeyside/Ballinacourty]

Subs:

16. Alex Reade [Ballyduff Lower]

17. Conor Keane [De La Salle]

18. Brian Lynch [Clashmore/Kinsalebeg]

19. Kieran Bennett [Ballysaggart]

20. Austin Gleeson [Mount Sion]

21. Peter Hogan [Ballygunner]

22. Kevin Mahony [Ballygunner]

23. Patrick Curran [Dungarvan]

24. Séamus Fitzgerald [Kilrossanty]

25. James Power [Clonea]

26. Tadhg De Búrca [Clashmore/Kinsalebeg]

Clare have named their team to face Waterford in Round One of the 2026 @MunsterGAA SHC this Sunday in Ennis .



Throw in at @zimmerbiomet Páirc Chíosóg is at 2:00pm



Best of luck to the lads 🟡🔵🟡💪#WeAreTheBanner pic.twitter.com/eW8RN7pvg9 — Clare Gaa (@GaaClare) April 17, 2026

Clare

1. Éibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

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2. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones na Sionna), 3. Conor Cleary (Kilmaley), 4. Adam Hogan (Feakle)

5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 6. Niall O’Farrell (Broadford), 7. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

8. Darragh Lohan (Wolfe Tones na Sionna), 9. Tony Kelly (C) (Ballyea)

10. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin), 11. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin), 12. Sean Rynne (Inagh-Kilnamona)

13. Shane Meehan (Banner), 14. Mark Rodgers (Scariff), 15. David Reidy (Éire Óg, Inis)

Subs:

16. Eamonn Foudy (Inagh-Kilnamona)

17. John Conlon (Clonlara)

18. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg, Inis)

19. Ronan Kilroy (Banner)

20. Cian Galvin (Clarecastle)

21. Jack O’Neill (Clooney-Quin)

22. Diarmuid Stritch (Clonlara)

23. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona)

24. Ian Galvin (Clonlara)

25. Conor Leen (Corofin)

26. Senan Dunford (Tubber)

*****