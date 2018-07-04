Barcelona deny claims club's former president illegally bought a liver for Eric Abidal

BARCELONA HAVE MOVED to ‘strenuously’ deny sensational claims that their former president, Sandro Rosell, illegally purchased a liver for ex-France defender Eric Abidal in 2012.

Abidal, who is now Barcelona’s technical secretary, underwent a transplant during his time with the La Liga club after a tumour was found on his liver.

It was said at the time the liver was donated by the player’s cousin.

However, reports in Spain claim Rosell — who served as Barcelona’s president for four years before resigning in 2013 when a Spanish court began its investigation into the club’s signing of Neymar — bought the organ illegally.

The report says three phone calls intercepted by Spanish police now suggest Rosell purchased the organ on the black market.

In a statement, Barcelona categorically denied the claims, while reaffirming their commitment to Abidal and his foundation.

“In light of stories published today in relation to the liver transplant received by the club’s former player and current Technical Secretary, Éric Abidal, FC Barcelona roundly deny any irregularity in the matter, as have Abidal and the Hospital Clinic de Barcelona facility,” it read.

“The stories ommit an important fact, as this case was closed by a Barcelona court on May 18th. This ommission has caused damage to the reputation of Éric Abidal, all of the organisations involved in the transplant procedures, FC Barcelona and former club president Sandro Rosell.

“The club are saddened by the lack of rigor in the spreading of such information about such a sensitive issue, and reaffirm our commitment to Éric Abidal and his foundation to help improve the lives of children and young people affected by similar medical treatments.”

Abidal spent six seasons at the Nou Camp and made his comeback from illness for Barcelona in April 2013 as a late substitute in a 5-0 win over RCD Mallorca.

He left for Monaco later that year before ending his career with a spell in Greece with Olympiacos.

