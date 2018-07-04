This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 23 °C Wednesday 4 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Barcelona deny claims club's former president illegally bought a liver for Eric Abidal

Reports in Spain suggest Sandro Rosell acted illegally to ensure the former French defender received an organ transplant.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 4 Jul 2018, 1:05 PM
50 minutes ago 3,738 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4107983
Abidal left Barcelona after six years in 2013.
Image: Getty Images
Abidal left Barcelona after six years in 2013.
Abidal left Barcelona after six years in 2013.
Image: Getty Images

BARCELONA HAVE MOVED to ‘strenuously’ deny sensational claims that their former president, Sandro Rosell, illegally purchased a liver for ex-France defender Eric Abidal in 2012.

Abidal, who is now Barcelona’s technical secretary, underwent a transplant during his time with the La Liga club after a tumour was found on his liver.

It was said at the time the liver was donated by the player’s cousin.

However, reports in Spain claim Rosell — who served as Barcelona’s president for four years before resigning in 2013 when a Spanish court began its investigation into the club’s signing of Neymar — bought the organ illegally.

The report says three phone calls intercepted by Spanish police now suggest Rosell purchased the organ on the black market.

In a statement, Barcelona categorically denied the claims, while reaffirming their commitment to Abidal and his foundation.

“In light of stories published today in relation to the liver transplant received by the club’s former player and current Technical Secretary, Éric Abidal, FC Barcelona roundly deny any irregularity in the matter, as have Abidal and the Hospital Clinic de Barcelona facility,” it read.

“The stories ommit an important fact, as this case was closed by a Barcelona court on May 18th. This ommission has caused damage to the reputation of Éric Abidal, all of the organisations involved in the transplant procedures, FC Barcelona and former club president Sandro Rosell.

“The club are saddened by the lack of rigor in the spreading of such information about such a sensitive issue, and reaffirm our commitment to Éric Abidal and his foundation to help improve the lives of children and young people affected by similar medical treatments.”

Abidal spent six seasons at the Nou Camp and made his comeback from illness for Barcelona in April 2013 as a late substitute in a 5-0 win over RCD Mallorca.

He left for Monaco later that year before ending his career with a spell in Greece with Olympiacos.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Real Madrid release statement after reports of €272 million Mbappe deal with PSG

‘We did not to deserve to lose, we have done more than England’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'We did not to deserve to lose, we have done more than England'
'We did not to deserve to lose, we have done more than England'
As it happened: Colombia vs England, World Cup last 16
Colombia lucky not to be down to 10 men as Barrios puts the head in on Henderson
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'I don't want to go home yet' - Southgate and England dreaming of World Cup glory
'I don't want to go home yet' - Southgate and England dreaming of World Cup glory
Man United announce the signing of 35-year-old goalkeeper Lee Grant from Stoke
Thiago Silva defends Neymar theatrics after Brazil victory
ENGLAND
Southgate confident there'll be no repeat of Iceland shambles
Southgate confident there'll be no repeat of Iceland shambles
England fans think they might win the World Cup and Irish people are having none of it
England don't 'frighten' us - Colombia goalkeeper Ospina
BRAZIL
Power ranking the 8 remaining teams in the World Cup
Power ranking the 8 remaining teams in the World Cup
Here are the times and dates for the 4 World Cup quarter-finals
'Brazil have a huge task ahead of them when they meet France in the semi-finals'
COLOMBIA
Colombia receive positive James Rodriguez update ahead of England clash
Colombia receive positive James Rodriguez update ahead of England clash
'We're not the favourites, we're playing against the country that invented football'
Last-16 meeting with Colombia is England's 'biggest game for a decade', says Southgate

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie