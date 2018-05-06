  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 6 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bale helps Real earn a draw against 10-man Barca as Ronaldo goes off injured

Champions Barcelona maintained their season-long unbeaten La Liga run in a thrilling El Clasico this evening.

By AFP Sunday 6 May 2018, 10:29 PM
1 hour ago 4,026 Views 12 Comments
http://the42.ie/3998018
Image: Manu Fernandez
Image: Manu Fernandez

LIONEL MESSI WEAVED his magic to keep 10-man Barcelonaâ€™s unbeaten season alive as a 2-2 draw at the Camp Nou on Sunday left Real Madrid sweating over an injury to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo was forced off at half-time after appearing to hurt his ankle and Real will be hoping their star striker can now recover in time for the Champions League final against Liverpool on 26 May.

The challenge from Gerard Pique had come as Ronaldo cancelled out Luis Suarezâ€™s opener before Sergi Roberto was sent off on the stroke of half-time for an altercation with Real defender Marcelo.

Barca, however, took the lead in the second half as Messi scored a brilliant individual goal only for Gareth Bale, who could earlier have been sent off, to have the last word in a thrilling Clasico, his emphatic strike earning Real a deserved draw.

After initially taking treatment, Ronaldo played on for 31 minutes here before Zinedine Zidane decided to substitute him at half-time, which may at least offer Real encouragement.

His injury, however, coupled with Barcelona avoiding defeat, despite playing a man down for the whole of the second half, will mean the Catalans depart the happier side.

Ernesto Valverdeâ€™s men, already crowned champions, are now three matches away from becoming the first team ever to finish a 38-game La Liga season unbeaten.

Andres Iniesta overcame, or perhaps ignored, a niggling calf problem to play his 38th and final Clasico while Philippe Coutinho was picked to start his first. Iniesta went off to a standing ovation in the second half.

Barca exploded out of the blocks and they were ahead within 10 minutes. Suarez swept the ball out to the right where Sergi drove forward, ignored Messiâ€™s run to the near post, and returned the cross deep to Suarez. He finished into the bottom corner.

Barcelona v Real Madrid - La Liga Source: Alex Caparros

The lead, however, lasted four minutes. Just as Suarez initiated his goal, so did Ronaldo, a neat backheel freeing Toni Kroos, who found Karim Benzema at the back post. The Frenchman was cool enough to head back into the six-yard box, where Ronaldo bundled home.

Piqueâ€™s last-ditch attempt had been robust enough to hurt the Portugese, who stayed down as Barca attempted to kick off. Ronaldo took treatment but was able temporarily to continue.

Real dictated the rest of the half and Ronaldo could twice have given them the lead. His first shot was saved by Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, the second fired wide of the far post.

In between, Messi had played in Jordi Alba with a sumptuous ball over the top but even he lost his cool during five mad minutes at the end of the first period.

Suarez felt he had been elbowed by Sergio Ramos, prompting the first round of scuffles, before Messi was booked for flying into the defender on the touchline.

Bale was then lucky not to be sent off for stabbing his studs into Samuel Umtitiâ€™s calf and moments later Sergi did see red, as he threw an arm into the face of Marcelo.

The home fans were raging as the half-time whistle blew but, with Marco Asensio on for Ronaldo, they were celebrating eight minutes after the restart.

Suarezâ€™s blatant kick on Raphael Varane went unpunished and from there it was all about Messi. He skipped away first from Ramos, and then Casemiro, before firing into the bottom corner.

955413414 Source: David Ramos

Even Zidane was smiling on the touchline.

Iniesta went off just before the hour and Messi could have put Barca out of sight soon after. He sped away from Varane but his shot was parried away by Keylor Navas.

Real tried to make the most of their one-man advantage but in truth, they had been far more assertive 11 against 11.

Instead, their goal in the 72nd minute came out of the blue as Bale raced onto Asensioâ€™s pass and whipped the ball first-time into the top corner. It was the Welshmanâ€™s 15th goal in 24 matches this year.

Real should have had a late penalty when Alba cleared out Marcelo but referee Alejandro Jose Hernandez Hernandez somehow decided the challenge was clean. It was the final controversy of a surprisingly heated derby.

-Â Â© AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

â€˜Things were going really well and what killed me looking back was Ron Atkinson got the bulletâ€™

Klopp plays down talk of big-money moves for Fekir and Dembele

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
â€˜If you strip it all back in rugby, itâ€™s who hits who the hardestâ€™
â€˜If you strip it all back in rugby, itâ€™s who hits who the hardestâ€™
Bath thrash London Irish to confirm Ulster will face Ospreys for last Champions Cup berth
JVDF taking inspiration from Jordi Murphy's post-knee injury excellence
FOOTBALL
'I will miss you' - Wenger bids emotional farewell to Arsenal fans
'I will miss you' - Wenger bids emotional farewell to Arsenal fans
Former Mourinho assistant sacked after three months at Barnsley
Tierney flattered by Premier League league interest but 'in no rush' to leave Celtic
LEINSTER
'You have to bring your best or you're going to be embarrassed'
'You have to bring your best or you're going to be embarrassed'
'We're going to miss him as a Munster man' - Simon Zebo shows his class
Munster set up Pro14 semi-final with Leinster after squeezing past Edinburgh
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool's Champions League qualification still uncertain after Chelsea loss
Liverpool's Champions League qualification still uncertain after Chelsea loss
Fitting end to Arsene Wenger's last home game as Arsenal crush Burnley
As it happened: Chelsea v Liverpool, Premier League
BOXING
'Serrano was the one to beat, but she has to step up and take the fight: Ireland against Puerto Rico!'
'Serrano was the one to beat, but she has to step up and take the fight: Ireland against Puerto Rico!'
'I hope he stops now': Haye hints at retirement after Bellew defeat
Golovkin destroys Martirosyan to defend middleweight titles

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie