Klopp plays down talk of big-money moves for Fekir and Dembele

“I never comment on transfer rumours.”

By The42 Team Sunday 6 May 2018, 8:45 PM
1 hour ago 5,180 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3997889
Liverpool have been linked with a big-money move for Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele.
Liverpool have been linked with a big-money move for Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele.
Liverpool have been linked with a big-money move for Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele.

JURGEN KLOPP IS staying tight-lipped when it comes to Liverpool’s reported interest in Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir and Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele.

While the Reds were in Premier League action against Chelsea on Sunday, reports in France emerged suggesting that a deal had been done for Fekir.

A €66 million move was said to have been put in place for a 24-year-old talent preparing to leave his home-town club this summer.

Liverpool are expected to be in the market for creative influences when the transfer window re-opens, having parted with Philippe Coutinho in January.

Klopp, though, has played down the Fekir talk for now, telling reporters after a 1-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge: “During the game we agreed a deal?! I would be surprised about that to be honest. No comment.”

While steering around that issue, the Liverpool boss was then pushed further on another supposed target.

France international Dembele has endured a testing debut campaign at Barcelona following a €105m switch from Borussia Dortmund.

Another move is now being mooted for the 20-year-old, with those at Anfield said to be closely monitoring his situation at Camp Nou.

Klopp is giving little away, though, when it comes to his recruitment plans.

When asked about Dembele, the German said: “Oooh, is he on the market? Now I am interested! I never comment on transfer rumours.”

Liverpool have not been short on attacking spark this season, with Mohamed Salah leading the way on 43 goals.

They were, however, well below their best against Chelsea, with Klopp’s side suffering a European hangover on the back of booking their place in the Champions League final.

There is still work to be done in the battle for top-four finishes, with key domestic and continental clashes with Brighton and Real Madrid to come before attention can be switched to possible additions.

Liverpool’s Champions League qualification still uncertain after Chelsea loss

Fitting end to Arsene Wenger’s last home game as Arsenal crush Burnley

