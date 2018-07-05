This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Baseball player attacks and kills watercooler

Another Gatorade-branded innocent bystander was also injured.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 5 Jul 2018, 10:50 AM
TAMPA BAY RAYS slugger Carlos Gomez is a fiery character, and the heat became too much for him to handle during a 3-0 Fourth of July loss to the Marlins last night.

With runners on first and second in the second inning, Gomez struck out and the 32-year-old headed for the dug-out where he struck out at an innocent orange watercooler – there only to selflessly offer much-needed refreshment for he and his team-mates.

After killing one receptacle with his bat, Gomez dropped the weapon and turned to unleash a vicious uppercut on another.

He expects to be punished for the fit of rage.

“When I’m angry, I’m not thinking really well… if they fine for me this, I’ve got enough money to pay.”

