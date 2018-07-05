Baseball player attacks and kills watercooler

TAMPA BAY RAYS slugger Carlos Gomez is a fiery character, and the heat became too much for him to handle during a 3-0 Fourth of July loss to the Marlins last night.

With runners on first and second in the second inning, Gomez struck out and the 32-year-old headed for the dug-out where he struck out at an innocent orange watercooler – there only to selflessly offer much-needed refreshment for he and his team-mates.

Can’t see the video? Watch on YouTube.

After killing one receptacle with his bat, Gomez dropped the weapon and turned to unleash a vicious uppercut on another.

He expects to be punished for the fit of rage.

“When I’m angry, I’m not thinking really well… if they fine for me this, I’ve got enough money to pay.”