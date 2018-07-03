This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tim Tebow got bopped in the head by a baseball last night

Portland’s replica of Fenway Park’s Green Monster caught out the former NFL quarterback.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 3 Jul 2018, 4:11 PM
1 hour ago
Tebow at the Mets spring training last year.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

YOU REMEMBER TIM Tebow, the American football sensation of 2011?

Well, he’s been playing baseball for the past two years (pretty well by all accounts), but had a moment to forget last night.

Playing minor league with the Mets-affiliated Binghamton Rumble Ponies this season, Tebow lost flight of a ball after it rebounded off the high ‘Maine Monster’ wall marking left-field of Portland’s Hadlock field.

As the ball fell to earth at a vicious angle, Tebow only found it again when it bopped him on the head.

The former Denver Broncos quarterback was left to chase the loose ball after it spun away off his helmet, but he was too late to stop Portland scoring off Josh Ockimey’s hit.

Source: minorleaguebaseball/YouTube

The sixth-inning incident proved a turning point too, as Portland went on to win 5-3.

