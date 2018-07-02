Chairs, punches and kicks fly as international basketball game turns into all out war

A FIBA WORLD Cup qualifier between the Philippines and Australia turned violent today as players engaged in a chaotic brawl in Manila.

With Australia leading the hosts 79-48, the fight began when Chris Goulding was shoved to the ground during a Filipino attack and his ‘Boomers’ team-mate Daniel Kickert retaliated with a vicious elbow on Philippines guard Roger Pogoy and, well… it all kicked off.

Elbows and punches were thrown, players were chased and Filipino officials joined the fight to target an Australian lying among chairs off-court.

NBA player Thon Maker of the Milwaukee Bucks arrived into the melee with a flying knee before attempting to kick an opponent as he ran out again.

After blindside punches in the heart of the battle, a chair was thrown just as things appeared to be calming down.

Officials did eventually take hold of the court again after the brawl and the ugly scenes turned outright bizarre as Philippines players took a group selfie before the referees ejected nine home players and four Boomers to leave a mismatched five-on-three contest for the remainder of the game – which Australia ended up winning 89-53.