  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 7 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I had a tough time in England' - Former PSG midfielder thriving with high-flying Waterford

Bastien Hery has been a key player for the Blues this year.

By Paul Dollery Monday 7 May 2018, 8:50 AM
1 hour ago 2,743 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3996287

inpho_01369467 Bastien Hery celebrates after Waterford's win over Dundalk on Friday. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

IF THE PARTY line in Waterford is that a title challenge is out of bounds in their first season back in the Premier Division for a decade, Bastien Hery clearly didn’t get the memo.

After Friday’s 2-1 win over Dundalk, which put the third-placed Blues level on points with the Lilywhites, manager Alan Reynolds continued to insist that his side are not contenders.

Hery’s outlook is a bit different. According to the unflappable Frenchman, Waterford have forced their way into a championship picture which has been a two-horse race between Dundalk and City since 2014.

While there’s still a long way to go until the campaign concludes in October, both teams have already been beaten by last year’s First Division champions at the RSC this season.

“We believe in the team,” Hery said. “In the dressing room, we focus and we know we’re capable. We beat Cork, we beat Dundalk. They’re at the top of the table. We’re still here.

“In this league, I think anyone can beat anyone on the day. We’ve shown that we can be there for more than one day. We’ve been here for 15 games and we’re still up there, and we’re going to challenge for it. But in this league, anyone can beat anyone.”

Waterford v Dundalk - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Hery under pressure from Dundalk's Sean Hoare. Source: Matt Browne

Hery arrived in the League of Ireland ahead of the 2017 season when he was signed by Limerick. The midfielder took some time to settle in, but he’s now regarded as one of the country’s top performers.

The move to Waterford this year has worked out well for the 26-year-old, who has delivered consistently for Alan Reynolds, despite missing three games through suspension after being sent off against Cork City.

Hery was a product of Paris Saint-Germain’s youth academy, spending six years with the French giants, but was unable make a first-team breakthrough. He then moved on to England, where there were spells with Sheffield Wednesday, Rochdale, Carlisle United and Accrington Stanley.

“I had a tough time when I went to Limerick,” he said. “I had to get back fit again. Now I’m fit again, I’m enjoying my football, I’m really happy. I always smile on the pitch, if you can see. It’s all good at the moment for me.

“When I came to Ireland I just wanted to enjoy my football again. I had a tough time in England. I just wanted to come and enjoy my football and get playing. That’s how you enjoy your football. If you don’t play, it’s really tough in your head.”

Waterford boss Alan Reynolds has certainly been satisfied with Hery’s contribution. He said: “He’s really good. He rubs off on other players. He’s a great character and a great personality in the dressing room. They’re hard to find these days and when you find them, you hang onto them because he’s really positive.

Liverpool v Carlisle United - Capital One Cup Third Round Tangling with Adam Lallana while playing for Carlisle United against Liverpool in 2015. Source: Alex Livesey

“He wants to win games. He cares about it. You know, foreign lad coming into the league, you don’t know what you’re getting. But as a fella, he’s top drawer. I thought he was outstanding [against Dundalk], drove the team on. He got tired as it went on but I’m not surprised with all the running. But as a fella, he’s fantastic. We’re lucky to have him.”

Waterford are away to Sligo Rovers in the EA Sports Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday, before resuming their league campaign in Tallaght on Friday against Shamrock Rovers.

Hery said: “At the moment people underestimate us and we’re still up there. People don’t talk about us a lot. That’s better for us. We show up on the grass.”

As the season goes on, the grass is gradually looking greener down at the RSC.

Waterford draw level with the leaders after Akinade’s brace sinks Dundalk

Saints get the better of Shamrock Rovers after O’Brien sending off

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
âIf you strip it all back in rugby, itâs who hits who the hardestâ
‘If you strip it all back in rugby, it’s who hits who the hardest’
Bath thrash London Irish to confirm Ulster will face Ospreys for last Champions Cup berth
JVDF taking inspiration from Jordi Murphy's post-knee injury excellence
FOOTBALL
'We know what he's like' - Ramos aims jibe at Suarez after refusing to stop play
'We know what he's like' - Ramos aims jibe at Suarez after refusing to stop play
'I will miss you' - Wenger bids emotional farewell to Arsenal fans
Former Mourinho assistant sacked after three months at Barnsley
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool's Champions League qualification still uncertain after Chelsea loss
Liverpool's Champions League qualification still uncertain after Chelsea loss
Fitting end to Arsene Wenger's last home game as Arsenal crush Burnley
As it happened: Chelsea v Liverpool, Premier League
BOXING
'Serrano was the one to beat, but she has to step up and take the fight: Ireland against Puerto Rico!'
'Serrano was the one to beat, but she has to step up and take the fight: Ireland against Puerto Rico!'
'I hope he stops now': Haye hints at retirement after Bellew defeat
Golovkin destroys Martirosyan to defend middleweight titles
EDINBURGH
'You have to bring your best or you're going to be embarrassed'
'You have to bring your best or you're going to be embarrassed'
'We're not in the same league as these guys or the Leinsters but it's a starting point'
'We're going to miss him as a Munster man' - Simon Zebo shows his class

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie