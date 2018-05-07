'I had a tough time in England' - Former PSG midfielder thriving with high-flying Waterford

Bastien Hery celebrates after Waterford's win over Dundalk on Friday. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

IF THE PARTY line in Waterford is that a title challenge is out of bounds in their first season back in the Premier Division for a decade, Bastien Hery clearly didn’t get the memo.

After Friday’s 2-1 win over Dundalk, which put the third-placed Blues level on points with the Lilywhites, manager Alan Reynolds continued to insist that his side are not contenders.

Hery’s outlook is a bit different. According to the unflappable Frenchman, Waterford have forced their way into a championship picture which has been a two-horse race between Dundalk and City since 2014.

While there’s still a long way to go until the campaign concludes in October, both teams have already been beaten by last year’s First Division champions at the RSC this season.

“We believe in the team,” Hery said. “In the dressing room, we focus and we know we’re capable. We beat Cork, we beat Dundalk. They’re at the top of the table. We’re still here.

“In this league, I think anyone can beat anyone on the day. We’ve shown that we can be there for more than one day. We’ve been here for 15 games and we’re still up there, and we’re going to challenge for it. But in this league, anyone can beat anyone.”

Hery under pressure from Dundalk's Sean Hoare. Source: Matt Browne

Hery arrived in the League of Ireland ahead of the 2017 season when he was signed by Limerick. The midfielder took some time to settle in, but he’s now regarded as one of the country’s top performers.

The move to Waterford this year has worked out well for the 26-year-old, who has delivered consistently for Alan Reynolds, despite missing three games through suspension after being sent off against Cork City.

Hery was a product of Paris Saint-Germain’s youth academy, spending six years with the French giants, but was unable make a first-team breakthrough. He then moved on to England, where there were spells with Sheffield Wednesday, Rochdale, Carlisle United and Accrington Stanley.

“I had a tough time when I went to Limerick,” he said. “I had to get back fit again. Now I’m fit again, I’m enjoying my football, I’m really happy. I always smile on the pitch, if you can see. It’s all good at the moment for me.

“When I came to Ireland I just wanted to enjoy my football again. I had a tough time in England. I just wanted to come and enjoy my football and get playing. That’s how you enjoy your football. If you don’t play, it’s really tough in your head.”

Waterford boss Alan Reynolds has certainly been satisfied with Hery’s contribution. He said: “He’s really good. He rubs off on other players. He’s a great character and a great personality in the dressing room. They’re hard to find these days and when you find them, you hang onto them because he’s really positive.

Tangling with Adam Lallana while playing for Carlisle United against Liverpool in 2015. Source: Alex Livesey

“He wants to win games. He cares about it. You know, foreign lad coming into the league, you don’t know what you’re getting. But as a fella, he’s top drawer. I thought he was outstanding [against Dundalk], drove the team on. He got tired as it went on but I’m not surprised with all the running. But as a fella, he’s fantastic. We’re lucky to have him.”

Waterford are away to Sligo Rovers in the EA Sports Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday, before resuming their league campaign in Tallaght on Friday against Shamrock Rovers.

Hery said: “At the moment people underestimate us and we’re still up there. People don’t talk about us a lot. That’s better for us. We show up on the grass.”

As the season goes on, the grass is gradually looking greener down at the RSC.