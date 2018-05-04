  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Saints get the better of Shamrock Rovers after O'Brien sending off

St Pat’s were 2-0 winners over the Hoops tonight.

By Ben Blake Friday 4 May 2018, 9:41 PM
1 hour ago 1,624 Views 5 Comments
Ian Bermingham and Conan Byrne celebrate Pats' first goal.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Ian Bermingham and Conan Byrne celebrate Pats' first goal.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

St Patrickâ€™s Athletic 2

Shamrock Rovers 0

Ben Blake reports from Richmond Park

ST PATRICKâ€™S ATHLETIC moved level on points with Shamrock Rovers after picking up three points in tonightâ€™s South Dublin derby.

Joey Oâ€™Brienâ€™s red card at the end of the first half was a turning point in the game, and Liam Buckleyâ€™s men hit the front soon after the interval, before substitute Killian Brennan made sure of the victory with a late penalty.

The Saints, who were on the receiving end of a 5-0 drubbing from Dundalk earlier in the week, brought Ryan Brennan and Conan Byrne back into the side in place of the benched James Doona and Graham Kelly.

Rovers earned a confidence-boosting 3-0 win over the champions Cork City on Monday night â€” their first in six â€” and Stephen Bradleyâ€™s only change saw Dan Carr returnÂ to replace Gary Shaw up front after serving his suspension.

That meant once again deploying five at the back, built around the centre-half trio of Oâ€™Brien, Roberto Lopes and Lee Grace.

Patâ€™s put their opponents under early pressure during the opening minutes, and defensive partners Desmond and Toner came close to making contact with their heads from an inviting corner.

But Rovers soon got into their grove with some neat passages of play around the backline and middle of the park. Sean Kavanagh fizzed a shot wide, while Patâ€™s keeper Barry Murphy had to save Carrâ€™s drilled effort.

Ryan Brennan tackled by Joey O'Brien O'Brien's challenge on Brennan. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Five minutes before the half was out, however, the visitors found themselves a man down. Oâ€™Brien, who had been excellent up to that point, dived in rashly on Ryan Brennan near the halfway line â€” resulting in a melee involving several players and both benches.

Referee Graham Kelly had initially reached for his yellow card, but seemingly changed his mind and, moments later, dished out the red.

Tempers flare during the game Scenes on the sideline just before O'Brien was sent off. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

With a numerical advantage, Patâ€™s came out strongly after the break. When Byrneâ€™s shot fell to the feet of Brennan, he fired just wide of Kevin Horganâ€™s post.

And, 11 minutes into the second half, the hosts opened the deadlock. Toner got his head onto a corner at the back post to put the ball back into the danger area. It may have took a touch on its way in, with Ian Bermingham appearing to claim the goal, but confusion from the Rovers defence allowed it to creep over the line.

When substitute Thomas Byrne was fouled in the box on 90 minutes, the returning Killian Brennan, only on the field, tucked it away against his former club before celebrating in front travelling Hoops fans.

ST PATRICKâ€™S ATHLETIC:Â Barry Murphy; Simon Madden, Lee Desmond, Kevin Toner, Ian Bermingham; Jamie Lennon; Conan Byrne, Darragh Markey (Killian Brennan 82), Ryan Brennan (Graham Kelly 87), Dean Clarke; Jake Keegan (Thomas Byrne 84).

SHAMROCK ROVERS:Â Kevin Horgan; Ethan Boyle, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace, Joey Oâ€™Brien; Greg Bolger, Aaron Bolger (Brandon Miele 74), Sean Kavanagh, Ronan Finn (Brandon Miele 81), Graham Burke; Dan Carr (Gary Shaw 70).

â€˜Living on your own in a foreign country isnâ€™t easy but it teaches you a lot about yourselfâ€™

After a perfect record in qualification, Ireland begin U17 Euros against the Belgians

Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

