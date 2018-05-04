After a perfect record in qualification, Ireland begin U17 Euros against the Belgians

SIX WINS, 18 goals scored and just one conceded.

The Republic of Ireland’s 100% record on their way to the Uefa U17 Championship, which kicks off today, makes for pretty phenomenal reading.

Having seen off Azerbaijan, Ukraine and Bulgaria in the Qualifying Round, the Boys in Green added victories over Macedonia, Georgia and Poland at the Elite stage to book one of the 16 places at the tournament, which is being hosted by England.

“I was very proud of the boys in our squad,” manager Colin O’Brien tells The42.

“We had a really good qualifying campaign and a lot of the credit goes to the players and the backroom staff. On paper, our record looks great and we were dominant in some games, but others were closer than the scoreline suggested so there are plenty of challenges.

“The only expectation that we have of the players when they come into us is that they prepare properly, they’re professional and they do their best — they are the key things,” he adds.

The qualification round is well and truly over and the European finals is a completely new tournament, so our focus now is on that.”

It’s the second successive year that O’Brien has led this age group to the European finals, and they got to the quarter-finals in 2017 before losing out 1-0 to the English, who reached the final with the likes of Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) and Rhian Brewster (Liverpool).

And while football at U17 level is about assisting the players in their development, holding their own at major tournaments shows that O’Brien, assistant Ian Hill and his backroom staff are doing things right.

“Part of development is putting challenges in front of players,” the former Cork City midfielder says. “They’re going to be playing for contracts and their livelihoods, so within the international frame, these qualification tournaments put the boys in some very difficult situations.

“You’ve got to do a fair bit of travelling as well and we hope the skills they pick up will be beneficial in the future — both in their club and international careers.”

Ireland boss Colin O'Brien. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

O’Brien had this current crop at U15s before Paul Osam took them for U16s. His most recent squad featured 18 graduates from the FAI’s Emerging Talent programme and he says it has helped to improve the standard of player this country is producing.

“I think it has had an impact. I’ve seen it from its infancy and I’ve worked in it myself. People that might be just beginning to understand the programme may feel that this was always aimed at international football. That was one objective, that it would be a pathway for young players in international football.

“There is also a pathway regarding the National Leagues and college football, and if people look there now, the amount of players that have come through the Emerging Talent is phenomenal.

“It’s a massive benefit because at those early ages you have an opportunity to educate the players and introduce good habits. The programme been brilliant because it covers the whole country and it has been a great resource of recruitment for us.”

Norwich City's U18 Player of the Year Adam Idah (pictured here with Wes Hoolahan) will be one of Ireland's key players. Source: Twitter/Norwich City Academy

Norwich City striker Adam Idah was Ireland’s standout players during qualifying — scoring eight goals in six appearances — and it was reported last month that Manchester United have thrown their eye over the Cork native.

Competing in Group C alongside Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Denmark, O’Brien is well aware of the challenge at hand.

“When you’ve got to this stage, every team is there on merit and they will all have something about them,” he says. “People will have a good idea of the players that Belgium have produced over the past five to 10 years. They have a very strong youth development system there and they will be a formidable outfit.

“Denmark and Bosnia played each other in the Elite phase and both came out of a group that also featured France, who are a big team that will be missing from the tournament.

First up is a meeting with the Belgians in Loughborough on Saturday, and the main objective is to still be in contention for a spot in quarter-finals heading into the final group match against Bosnia.

“The focus is very much on the Belgium game,” O’Brien adds. “The group stage can be a real rollercoaster, but our aim is to be in the mix going into the third game to give us a chance of getting out of the group.”

Ireland’s U17s Euro finals schedule:

Republic of Ireland v Belgium, 5 May, Loughborough University Stadium (5.45pm)

Republic of Ireland v Denmark, 8 May, Burton Albion Stadium (1pm)

Bosnia & Herzegovina v Republic of Ireland, 11 May, St George’s Park (1pm)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!