  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 3 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Champions League final not me versus Ronaldo, claims Salah

Did someone say Ballon D’Or?

By The42 Team Thursday 3 May 2018, 1:13 PM
35 minutes ago 917 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3992191
Egyptian king: Mohamed Salah.
Egyptian king: Mohamed Salah.
Egyptian king: Mohamed Salah.

THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE final will be more than a showdown between Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah, according to the Liverpool goal machine.

Salah has netted an extraordinary 43 goals in all competitions during his first season on Merseyside, rivalling the stratospheric return that has become a regular feature of Ronaldo’s decorated Real Madrid career.

The Portuguese has 42 strikes to his name this term, and the two players are likely to prove crucial to their respective teams’ hopes of lifting the European Cup following the final in Kiev on May 26.

Salah, though, speaking after the Reds’ 7-6 aggregate triumph over Roma in the last four, insisted the clash should not be reduced to an individual duel.

“It is not going to be a final between Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo,” he was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

“I am playing for a great club and we have great players, so qualifying to the final came with great teamwork.

“I cannot do it alone – it is collective work. When we score a goal it’s because we are all doing good, when we concede it means we all need to work harder.”

Salah also made it clear his focus is on helping Liverpool to win the decider, amid suggestions the Egypt international could be a legitimate contender to claim the Ballon d’Or.

“I know all of the Arab people wish the best for me, and they are happy every time I win, but now at the moment I am only thinking about the final and to bring the trophy to Anfield,” he said.

Get your tickets now for The42 Rugby Show Live’s Champions Cup final preview

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into next season's Champions Cup
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into next season's Champions Cup
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
FOOTBALL
Champions League final not me versus Ronaldo, claims Salah
Champions League final not me versus Ronaldo, claims Salah
'With the right opportunity and right timing' - Lampard ready for management
We will be on fire – Klopp warns Real Madrid
LIVERPOOL
'It's 100% a final for Sean Cox': Klopp's Liverpool dedicate win to injured Irish fan
'It's 100% a final for Sean Cox': Klopp's Liverpool dedicate win to injured Irish fan
46 and counting: Liverpool break Champions League record on goal-mad night in Rome
Roma's Monchi calls for VAR, bemoans 'incredible' refereeing mistakes
PREMIER LEAGUE
Big calls go Liverpool's way and more Champions League talking points
Big calls go Liverpool's way and more Champions League talking points
'We don't do it the easy way'
Nervy Liverpool prevail after highest scoring Champions League semi-final in history
REAL MADRID
'Real should be worried' - Lampard and Gerrard back Liverpool to win Champions League
'Real should be worried' - Lampard and Gerrard back Liverpool to win Champions League
Bayern goalkeeper posts apology for 'unnecessary' Champions League error
Heynckes: Ulreich had a 'little blackout'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie