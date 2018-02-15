  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'If I do get the call I'll be ready': Bealham working hard to get back in the picture for Ireland

A game away from being a Connacht centurion, Bealham’s last appearance in green was on the summer tour of Japan.

By Daragh Small Thursday 15 Feb 2018, 6:30 AM
6 hours ago 4,723 Views 13 Comments
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CONNACHT TIGHTHEAD FINLAY Bealham says he is primed to answer the call if Joe Schmidt includes him in the Ireland Six Nations squad ahead of the pivotal clash with Wales on 24 February.

Ireland have signalled that Tadhg Furlong is on track to be fit for round three of the Championship despite the hamstring injury picked up in the opening minutes of the 56-19 win over Italy.

And while Andrew Porter and John Ryan have edged ahead of Bealham in the pecking order recently, the Connacht man’s handling ability and seven-cap history (including two against New Zealand) under Schmidt give him strong credentials for inclusion.

Bealham is set to make his 100th appearance for Connacht against Zebre this weekend after picking up an untimely knee injury in January.

“I would love to have a great performance on Friday individually and hopefully put my hand up for when they rename the squad,” says the prop.

I am working really hard, I have made lots of adjustments to training and doing extras, and in my lifestyle. I am working really hard so I feel if I do get the call I will be ready.

“But I am not thinking about that too much. My focus is on Friday night and if I perform well hopefully it will work out well for me.”

The 26-year-old Canberra native has scored four tries in 99 appearances for Connacht since his debut in 2013-14 and he may well look for revenge at the Sportsground after Connacht slipped to a shock 24-10 defeat at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi on 2 December.

“It’s a massive honour. If you were writing down how you want to do it, you would want to do it at home in front of a loud Sportsground crowd,” said Bealham.

Finlay Bealham Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“Just to be included in the bracket of players that have reached that milestone, is something I am really honoured by and really proud of.

“When I left home when I was 19 I wouldn’t have seen myself here. I knew about Ulster because my mom’s family is from there.

“It’s probably a combination of luck, being in the right place at the right time, and hard work. I am happy as Larry and I haven’t looked back since I came here.

“I was involved against Zebre last time. Obviously you want to go out and right your wrongs but it’s just another game and we are going to prepare the way we always do and come out really physical.

“We are in front of a packed out Sportsground so we will all be up for it.”

