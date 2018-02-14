  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Major League Rugby announces New York team for 2019 with O'Sullivan and Horgan as advisors

Eddie O’Sullivan and Shane Horgan are involved with Rugby United New York.

By The42 Team Wednesday 14 Feb 2018, 10:00 AM
2 hours ago 18,292 Views 16 Comments
MAJOR LEAGUE RUGBY (MLR) has announced that Rugby United New York (RUNY) will join the league from the beginning of 2019, with Irishmen Eddie O’Sullivan and Shane Horgan involved in an advisory capacity.

The inaugural season of the MLR gets underway with seven teams in April. New York will play an exhibition schedule in 2018 before they enter the league next year.

RUNY will join Austin Elite, Glendale Raptors, Houston SaberCats, NOLA Gold, San Diego Legion, Seattle Seawolves and Utah Warriors in the newly-founded professional rugby league.

“It is incredibly exciting to see a professional rugby club launching in the greater New York area,” said former Ireland and USA Eagles head coach O’Sullivan.

“It is a rugby region with immense potential and it is hugely encouraging the vision involves building a franchise from the grassroots upwards engaging age-grade, university and club rugby. I have no doubt it will play a key role in bringing USA Rugby to the next level.”

They’ll be led by former USA Eagles head coach Mike Tolkin, who’ll be joined by assistant coaches Bruce McLane, Andrew Britt and Vili Vakasisikakala in his backroom team.

“This is a particularly historic moment for rugby in New York,” said Tolkin.

“This will be the first domestic professional endeavor in the city and it provides an opportunity for the wealth of talented players and coaches found in our great local clubs to come together as a formidable team.”

RUNY will play an exhibition game against the Boston Mystics on 24 March at Gaelic Park in the Bronx.

