  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 14 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Munster centre Sam Arnold itching for chance to get Irish opportunity

Arnold gave a superb display and scored two tries for the province last weekend.

By Daragh Small Wednesday 14 Feb 2018, 7:58 AM
4 hours ago 5,205 Views 11 Comments
http://the42.ie/3850930
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

MUNSTER CENTRE SAM Arnold believes the experience of being involved in Joe Schmidt’s rigorous Ireland camp prior to the Six Nations is a stepping stone to international honours

Arnold gave a superb display and scored two tries for Munster in their 33-5 bonus point PRO14 victory over Zebre at Thomond Park last weekend.

The 21-year-old former Ulster back travelled with the Ireland squad to Spain for their warm-weather Six Nations training camp, and he was also involved in their preparations for the French game at Carton House.

“It was a really good experience. It was great to be up there and get a feel for the environment during a match week, the guys were unbelievable. They helped me out a lot up there,” said Arnold.

“It was good to have the older heads around, like Murray and Earlsie there as well. If I had a question they would be the first lads I would go to and ask. It was awesome to have them and obviously Pete as well. There is no better man to ask than Pete as well.

“I had a good chat with Andy Farrell when I was there. I have spoken to Joe. I think I know what Joe wants me to do going forward.

“I sat down with Andy when I was there and we discussed what I need to do to try and take my game to the next level, so I would have that in the back of my mind when I am playing, 100 percent.”

Arnold, who also starred for Ireland at U-20 level, has scored five tries in seven appearances for Munster this season.

Munster travel to take on Cardiff Blues at Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday and he is determined to put in another noteworthy display to keep his place in the team.

“It is always nice to get a couple of tries. I was actually pretty disappointed that I turned the ball over a few too many times,” said Arnold.

“The main thing for me is that we are winning and that we are getting bonus points. We are working with new combinations as well at the minute, so it is great to see guys getting chances.

“They are three international players I’m competing with, Jaco Taute, Chris Farrell and Rory Scannell, they are quality players, but we would be a very close knit teams as well.

“Guys know if they slip up there is someone there to slot straight back in and I think it is important to have that kind of pressure environment within the squad.

“You like at the depth of the French teams and a team like Saracens for example would have, I think we are starting to get that now. It is important to have that competition, but I think it would be rare that five of us are fit at the same time.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Paddy Jackson denied that ‘threesome’ took place morning after alleged incident, court hears

Analysis: The most relevant Ireland try before Schmidt’s men meet Wales

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Small
@The42GAA
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'It's like we lost 8-0 - good doctors are needed, not one, but many very, very good'
'It's like we lost 8-0 - good doctors are needed, not one, but many very, very good'
Premier League TV rights sold to Sky Sports and BT Sports for £4.5 billion
Blow for Lacazette as Arsenal striker undergoes knee surgery
FOOTBALL
Pochettino lauds 'amazing' Eriksen after Juventus draw - 'He always steps up'
Pochettino lauds 'amazing' Eriksen after Juventus draw - 'He always steps up'
Klopp dismisses 2005 talk as Liverpool prepare for Porto
'It's now' - Kompany says time is here for City to go all the way in Champions League
IRELAND
12 things that will only make sense to someone who is permanently freezing
12 things that will only make sense to someone who is permanently freezing
Wales match may come too soon, but Ringrose ready to step up return
'I'm very happy with that' - Ireland's Westgaard finishes 62nd at Winter Olympics
MANCHESTER UNITED
'England appeals to me: Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea or Manchester United are nice clubs'
'England appeals to me: Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea or Manchester United are nice clubs'
'Pogba isn't Kante' - Thierry Henry on Man United's problems
'Mourinho has to win the title next season' - Gary Neville warns Man United boss
SIX NATIONS
Analysis: The most relevant Ireland try before Schmidt's men meet Wales
Analysis: The most relevant Ireland try before Schmidt's men meet Wales
World Rugby confirm Anscombe try against England should have stood
France drop Teddy Thomas and a host of players for 'inappropriate behaviour'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie