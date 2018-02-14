  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 14 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Connacht's O'Halloran in race to be fit for Challenge Cup quarter-final

Tiernan O’Halloran’s hopes of a Six Nations call-up looks over.

By Daragh Small Wednesday 14 Feb 2018, 7:55 AM
4 hours ago 2,301 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3850919
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

TIERNAN O’HALLORAN’S LINGERING hopes of getting a late call-up for his first taste of the Six Nations look to be over after suffering hamstring injury which will sideline him for a number of weeks.

The 26-year old doubled his Irish caps to six when he played in all three games on the summer tour to the USA and Japan but he didn’t make the cut for the November series.

And any hope of being drafted in for an injured player in the remaining Six Nations games look dim after he suffered a hamstring injury in Connacht’s 26-15 win over Ospreys at the weekend.

Indeed, the full-back is now in race to be fit for Connacht’s Challenge Cup quarter-final clash at home to Gloucester next month.

He was hauled off after just eight minutes of Connacht’s 26-15 PRO14 victory over Ospreys at the Sportsground last Friday night.

O’Halloran had scored 31 tries in 144 appearances for his native province but could now be in a race against time to feature in Connacht’s March 31 meeting with the Aviva Premiership side.

Defence coach Pete Wilkins said that it remains to be seen how long the Clifden native will be sidelined.

“In the passage of play where he chased down the far sideline he felt a little pop in the hamstring. We brought him off straight away and he received treatment for that,” said Wilkins.

“He will be a few weeks but Tiernan is desperate to get back out there as quickly as possible. We will get him through this initial period of rehab and then make a clearer assessment on when he might be available.

“It’s always a blow because he is a quality player. But we are happy with the depth that we have got in that area as well.

“It’s exciting to know that Gloucester game is in on the horizon but in terms of Tiernan’s injury, it depends how he responds in this first week or two and we will see.”

Andrew Browne’s shoulder injury did not require surgery and the 30-year-old second row could be available in a month’s time after he also left the field injured against Ospreys.

Back row Sean O’Brien is back training for the last two weeks and is available for selection when former coach Michael Bradley returns to the Sportsground on Friday night.

Niyi Adeolokun is also back in training, while Connacht have also been boosted by the return of some of their Ireland Six Nations contingent.

Scrum-half Kieran Marmion and lock Quinn Roux could both feature in Friday’s PRO14 fixture.

“There will be some of them that Joe Schmidt will be happy to see get some game time and there will be others he wants to wrap in cotton wool,” said Wilkins.

“Kieran and Quinn have been training with Ireland. They were down here yesterday (MON), and Quinn is back up there today.

“To be confirmed, in terms of what their involvement will be, but there will be a good chance of at least a couple of them getting some game time with us.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Paddy Jackson denied that ‘threesome’ took place morning after alleged incident, court hears

Analysis: The most relevant Ireland try before Schmidt’s men meet Wales

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Small
@The42GAA
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'It's like we lost 8-0 - good doctors are needed, not one, but many very, very good'
'It's like we lost 8-0 - good doctors are needed, not one, but many very, very good'
Premier League TV rights sold to Sky Sports and BT Sports for £4.5 billion
Blow for Lacazette as Arsenal striker undergoes knee surgery
FOOTBALL
Pochettino lauds 'amazing' Eriksen after Juventus draw - 'He always steps up'
Pochettino lauds 'amazing' Eriksen after Juventus draw - 'He always steps up'
Klopp dismisses 2005 talk as Liverpool prepare for Porto
'It's now' - Kompany says time is here for City to go all the way in Champions League
IRELAND
12 things that will only make sense to someone who is permanently freezing
12 things that will only make sense to someone who is permanently freezing
Wales match may come too soon, but Ringrose ready to step up return
'I'm very happy with that' - Ireland's Westgaard finishes 62nd at Winter Olympics
MANCHESTER UNITED
'England appeals to me: Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea or Manchester United are nice clubs'
'England appeals to me: Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea or Manchester United are nice clubs'
'Pogba isn't Kante' - Thierry Henry on Man United's problems
'Mourinho has to win the title next season' - Gary Neville warns Man United boss
SIX NATIONS
Analysis: The most relevant Ireland try before Schmidt's men meet Wales
Analysis: The most relevant Ireland try before Schmidt's men meet Wales
World Rugby confirm Anscombe try against England should have stood
France drop Teddy Thomas and a host of players for 'inappropriate behaviour'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie