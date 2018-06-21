This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 21 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin forward Brogan back in training four months after tearing his cruciate

Brogan is making good progress in his comeback from a serious knee injury.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 21 Jun 2018, 8:31 AM
1 hour ago 1,556 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4082963

BERNARD BROGAN’S HOPES of making a comeback before the end of the summer have received a boost with the news the Dublin forward has returned to training just four months after suffering knee ligament damage.

Bernard Brogan Brogan has targeted a return in August. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Brogan sustained the injury in training back in February and given the seriousness of the setback, there were fears the 34-year-old would miss the entire 2018 championship campaign, as Jim Gavin’s side bid for a fourth straight All-Ireland title.

Speaking to The42 in March, Brogan said he was targeting an August comeback date and after undergoing surgery, his rehabilitation work and progress in building up the strength in his knee appears to be moving along encouragingly.

“It’s great to see Bernard Brogan back on the pitch again with us, and that’s really positive for the team and for Bernard,” Gavin said of having the four-time All-Star winner back with the squad.

“He’s doing Trojan work behind the scenes, and hopefully we’ll still be in the competition when he returns.”

After wins over Wicklow and Longford, Dublin are preparing for Saturday’s Leinster senior football championship final against Laois at Croke Park, with a 57th provincial crown their first priority.

Source: Official Dublin GAA/YouTube

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘It’s a huge challenge’ – Wexford gearing up for star-studded Leinster U21 final with Galway

‘One of the lads got me a mug that goes from my face and turns into his!’ – the Dub sub mistaken identity

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Diego Costa shins Spain to nervy win - but dogged Iran are not out of Group B yet
Diego Costa shins Spain to nervy win - but dogged Iran are not out of Group B yet
'One of my big regrets, I probably should have ripped his head off' - Roy Keane on Carlos Queiroz
Suarez leads Uruguay to the knockout stages as Saudi Arabia exit World Cup
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Bale needs Real Madrid assurances over more playing time, says agent
Bale needs Real Madrid assurances over more playing time, says agent
Denmark players charter plane for team-mate to fly home from World Cup after daughter's birth
Chelsea youngster ready to answer England's call
IRELAND
Schmidt without injured quartet but backs O'Mahony to deliver in seven shirt
Schmidt without injured quartet but backs O'Mahony to deliver in seven shirt
Cronin and Conan start as Schmidt picks captain O'Mahony at openside
IRFU to consider players with doping history on a case-by-case basis
MUNSTER
As it happened: Cork v Waterford, Kilkenny v Galway, Dublin v Wexford - U21 hurling match tracker
As it happened: Cork v Waterford, Kilkenny v Galway, Dublin v Wexford - U21 hurling match tracker
Munster pitted against Exeter, Leinster take on Wasps and Toulouse in next season's Champions Cup
A little luck could go a long way for Irish provinces as Champions Cup draw sets stall for the season ahead
WORLD CUP 2018
'It's not the usual combination, to be a footballer and filmmaker'
'It's not the usual combination, to be a footballer and filmmaker'
Injury setback for Gareth Southgate as he dislocates shoulder while running
Ex-Spurs chairman Alan Sugar apologises for 'seriously misjudged' Senegal tweet

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie