Dublin forward Brogan back in training four months after tearing his cruciate

BERNARD BROGAN’S HOPES of making a comeback before the end of the summer have received a boost with the news the Dublin forward has returned to training just four months after suffering knee ligament damage.

Brogan has targeted a return in August. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Brogan sustained the injury in training back in February and given the seriousness of the setback, there were fears the 34-year-old would miss the entire 2018 championship campaign, as Jim Gavin’s side bid for a fourth straight All-Ireland title.

Speaking to The42 in March, Brogan said he was targeting an August comeback date and after undergoing surgery, his rehabilitation work and progress in building up the strength in his knee appears to be moving along encouragingly.

“It’s great to see Bernard Brogan back on the pitch again with us, and that’s really positive for the team and for Bernard,” Gavin said of having the four-time All-Star winner back with the squad.

“He’s doing Trojan work behind the scenes, and hopefully we’ll still be in the competition when he returns.”

After wins over Wicklow and Longford, Dublin are preparing for Saturday’s Leinster senior football championship final against Laois at Croke Park, with a 57th provincial crown their first priority.

