This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 21 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's a huge challenge' - Wexford gearing up for star-studded Leinster U21 final with Galway

Both squads are littered with senior players.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 21 Jun 2018, 7:35 AM
30 minutes ago 416 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4082767

NO SOONER HAD Wexford dispatched Dublin in the Bord Gáis Energy Leinster U21 hurling semi-final and Model boss Tom Mullally turned his sights to the formidable challenge awaiting them in the final.

Tom Mullaly Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Competing in the province at the grade for the first ever time, Galway will be strong favourites for the Leinster decider given their side is back-boned by All-Ireland minor winning crops of 2015 and 2017.

“It’s a huge challenge,” Mullally told The42 after their 3-15 to 3-12 victory in Parnell Park.

“Galway are the best senior hurling team in the country. They’ve got the best panel and the strongest players but we’re there. We’ll give it a shot and see where it goes.”

The Tribesmen accounted for Mullally’s native Kilkenny by two points in their last four clash as Evan Niland posted 1-6, while their team boasts five players with senior experience.

Niland, Jack Grealish, Sean Loftus, Tomás Monaghan and Brian Concannon have all been on senior championship panels under Micheal Donoghue in the past year.

But Wexford will be no pushovers and have six members of their own on Davy Fitzgerald’s senior squad – Darren Byrne, Conor Firman, Aaron Maddock, Damien Reck, Joe O’Connor and Rory O’Connor.

Davy Fitzgerald attends the game Davy Fitzgerald was in Parnell Park last night. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Wexford are back in their fifth Leinster U21 hurling final in six years and it’s a good sign for underage hurling in the county.

Mullally was in charge when were soundly beaten by Kilkenny in last year’s decider, but he’s experienced provincial success in the past as manager of Carlow outfit Mount Leinster Rangers back in 2013.

Wexford shot 10 wides in a poor opening period of last night’s semi-final win over Dublin and trailed by 1-8 to 0-8 at the interval, but they posted 3-7 in an impressive second-half showing.

Donal Burke with Shane Reck and Darren Byrne Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

What changed after half-time?

“I suppose just getting to know each other a little bit more,” he explained. “There’s an element of senior players coming back in. It’s the grade, it takes a while for players to get used to it.

“I thought at half-time they were calm, composed and in control. They weren’t trying panicking or anything like that or they weren’t afraid of the second-half either, which was good.

“Probably just a bit of composure and maybe that little bit of apprehension disappearing and general confidence (building) over the course of the 60 minutes.”

The introduction of Mikie Dwyer in the 44th minute was pivotal as the Fethard ace struck for two goals in the final quarter, while Joe O’Connor was in commanding form at midfield, Damien Reck got on plenty of ball and Seamus Casey was extremely reliable from placed balls up front.

“That’s what we’re looking for,” he said of Dwyer’s impact. “We’re like any team, we talk about the value of the panel and it showed itself today.

Wexford players return to the dressing room Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

“Both in the first-half Gary Molloy came on and had an excellent influence on the game and all the subs who came on in the second-half had a great impact as well which is good to see because it means we’re all of a positive together.

“Today it all worked out but the next day is another challenge.”

A big challenge indeed.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Cork come from 5 points down to see off Waterford at home and qualify for Munster U21 decider

3 goals for Galway and they hold off late Kilkenny revival to book Leinster U21 hurling final spot

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Diego Costa shins Spain to nervy win - but dogged Iran are not out of Group B yet
Diego Costa shins Spain to nervy win - but dogged Iran are not out of Group B yet
'One of my big regrets, I probably should have ripped his head off' - Roy Keane on Carlos Queiroz
Suarez leads Uruguay to the knockout stages as Saudi Arabia exit World Cup
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Denmark players charter plane for team-mate to fly home from World Cup after daughter's birth
Denmark players charter plane for team-mate to fly home from World Cup after daughter's birth
Chelsea youngster ready to answer England's call
'I want to prove people wrong': Kane aiming to reach Ronaldo and Messi levels
IRELAND
Schmidt without injured quartet but backs O'Mahony to deliver at openside
Schmidt without injured quartet but backs O'Mahony to deliver at openside
Cronin and Conan start as Schmidt picks captain O'Mahony at openside
IRFU to consider players with doping history on a case-by-case basis
ENGLAND
Injury setback for Gareth Southgate as he dislocates shoulder while running
Injury setback for Gareth Southgate as he dislocates shoulder while running
Former Fifa President Sepp Blatter would back a UK and Ireland World Cup bid
Kane: England players had flies in our mouths
MUNSTER
As it happened: Cork v Waterford, Kilkenny v Galway, Dublin v Wexford - U21 hurling match tracker
As it happened: Cork v Waterford, Kilkenny v Galway, Dublin v Wexford - U21 hurling match tracker
Munster pitted against Exeter, Leinster take on Wasps and Toulouse in next season's Champions Cup
A little luck could go a long way for Irish provinces as Champions Cup draw sets stall for the season ahead

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie