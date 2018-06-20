This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 20 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cork come from 5 points down to see off Waterford at home and qualify for Munster U21 decider

A final against Limerick or Tipperary beckons on Wednesday 4 July.

By Denis Hurley Wednesday 20 Jun 2018, 9:34 PM
1 hour ago 5,796 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4082680

Cork 0-23
Waterford 1-17

Denis Hurley reports from Páirc Uí Chaoimh

LAST YEAR’S BEATEN provincial finalists Cork are back in the Bord Gáis Energy Munster U21 hurling decider, but not without a stern test from Waterford at Páirc Uí Chaoimh tonight.

Darragh Lyons with Robbie O’Flynn at the final whistle Waterford's Darragh Lyons and Cork's Robbie O'Flynn at the final whistle. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

A ninth-minute goal from John Paul Lucey put the visitors 1-2 to 0-2 in front, goalkeeper Billy Nolan having earlier denied Cork captain Shane Kingston, and further points from Andrew Casey and Neil Montgomery extended the Déise advantage to five.

The visitors’ lead wouldn’t drop below three points for the remainder of the half, Conor Prunty excelling for them, though they did need a combination of Nolan and corner-back Darragh Lynch to keep out a Michael O’Halloran shot on 24 minutes.

By half-time, it was 1-8 to 0-8 and Lucey and Darragh Lyons got Waterford off to a great start in the second half but Cork had improved considerably and they reeled off five points in a row to level, Robbie O’Flynn (two), sub Daire Connery, Declan Dalton and Shane Kingston all on target.

Jack Prendergast and Nolan had frees as Waterford pushed ahead again but Cork had gained supremacy thanks to Darragh Fitzgibbon and Billy Hennessy and finally went ahead on 51 through Mark Coleman before managing to finally move clear of Waterford.

The win guarantees Cork two more games under the new competition format, which will see the Munster champions face the Leinster runners-up and vice versa.

The final against Tipperary or Limerick takes place in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on 4 July.

Eoghan Murphy with John Paul Lucey Cork’s Eoghan Murphy gathers possession in defence. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Scorers for Cork: Declan Dalton 0-8 (0-8f), Darragh Fitzgibbon 0-3, Shane Kingston, Robbie O’Flynn, Jack O’Connor, Daire Connery, Liam Healy 0-2 each, Mark Coleman, Conor Cahalane 0-1 each.

Scorers for Waterford: John Paul Lucey 1-2, Jack Prendergast 0-4 (frees), Billy Nolan 0-3 (frees), Andrew Casey 0-2, Peter Hogan, Darragh Lyons, Neil Montgomery, Iarlaith Daly, Conor Prunty, Calum Lyons 0-1 each.

Cork

1. Ger Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. David Lowney (Clonakilty)
3. David Griffin (Carrigaline)
4. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons)

5. Eoghan Murphy (Sarsfields)
6. Mark Coleman (Blarney)
7. Billy Hennessy (St Finbarr’s)

8. Chris O’Leary (Valley Rovers)
9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

10. Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own)
11. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills)
22. Michael O’Halloran (Blackrock)

13. Liam Healy (Sarsfields)
12. Shane Kingston (Douglas)
15. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields)

Subs

20. Daire Connery (Na Piarsaigh) for O’Halloran (36)
21. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s) for O’Leary (44)
14. Liam O’Shea (Lisgoold) for O’Connor (60)

Waterford

1. Billy Nolan (Roanmore)

2. John Curran (Dungarvan)
3. Mikey Daykin (Mount Sion)
4. Darragh Lynch (Passage)

24. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside)
6. Jordan Henley (Tallow)
7. Garry Cullinane (Passage)

8. Andrew Casey (Ballyduff Upper)
9. Mikey Mahony (Ballygunner)

14. Darragh Lyons (Dungarvan)
13. John Paul Lucey (Shamrocks)
15. Neil Montgomery (Abbeyside)

10. Eddie Meaney (De La Salle)
23. Jack Prendergast (Tramore)
11. Peter Hogan (Ballygunner)

Subs

20. Ian Beecher (Tallow) for Casey (42)
19. Iarlaith Daly (Lismore) for Montgomery (54)
5. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower) for Lynch (49)
22. Harry Ruddle (Ballygunner) for Meaney (60)

Referee: John McCormack (Tipperary)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

3 goals for Galway and they hold off late Kilkenny revival to book Leinster U21 hurling final spot

Super sub Dwyer bags two goals as Wexford seal progress into Leinster U21 final after thriller

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Denis Hurley
@Denis_Hurley
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Diego Costa shins Spain to nervy win - but dogged Iran are not out of Group B yet
Diego Costa shins Spain to nervy win - but dogged Iran are not out of Group B yet
'One of my big regrets, I probably should have ripped his head off' - Roy Keane on Carlos Queiroz
Suarez leads Uruguay to the knockout stages as Saudi Arabia exit World Cup
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Denmark players charter plane for team-mate to fly home from World Cup after daughter's birth
Denmark players charter plane for team-mate to fly home from World Cup after daughter's birth
Chelsea youngster ready to answer England's call
'I want to prove people wrong': Kane aiming to reach Ronaldo and Messi levels
IRELAND
Here's who been jailed over Ireland's banking crisis so far
Here's who been jailed over Ireland's banking crisis so far
Analysis: The David Pocock offside penalty that wasn't really a penalty
Scannell and Herring impress as Ireland's depth continues to grow
ENGLAND
Injury setback for Gareth Southgate as he dislocates shoulder while running
Injury setback for Gareth Southgate as he dislocates shoulder while running
Former Fifa President Sepp Blatter would back a UK and Ireland World Cup bid
Kane: England players had flies in our mouths
WORLD CUP 2018
'It's not the usual combination, to be a footballer and filmmaker'
'It's not the usual combination, to be a footballer and filmmaker'
Ex-Spurs chairman Alan Sugar apologises for 'seriously misjudged' Senegal tweet
Cristiano Ronaldo makes history with 85th international goal

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie