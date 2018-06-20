Cork come from 5 points down to see off Waterford at home and qualify for Munster U21 decider

Cork 0-23

Waterford 1-17

Denis Hurley reports from Páirc Uí Chaoimh

LAST YEAR’S BEATEN provincial finalists Cork are back in the Bord Gáis Energy Munster U21 hurling decider, but not without a stern test from Waterford at Páirc Uí Chaoimh tonight.

Waterford's Darragh Lyons and Cork's Robbie O'Flynn at the final whistle. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

A ninth-minute goal from John Paul Lucey put the visitors 1-2 to 0-2 in front, goalkeeper Billy Nolan having earlier denied Cork captain Shane Kingston, and further points from Andrew Casey and Neil Montgomery extended the Déise advantage to five.

John Paul Lucey Goal for Waterford pic.twitter.com/Hckha9219d — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 20, 2018

The visitors’ lead wouldn’t drop below three points for the remainder of the half, Conor Prunty excelling for them, though they did need a combination of Nolan and corner-back Darragh Lynch to keep out a Michael O’Halloran shot on 24 minutes.

By half-time, it was 1-8 to 0-8 and Lucey and Darragh Lyons got Waterford off to a great start in the second half but Cork had improved considerably and they reeled off five points in a row to level, Robbie O’Flynn (two), sub Daire Connery, Declan Dalton and Shane Kingston all on target.

Jack Prendergast and Nolan had frees as Waterford pushed ahead again but Cork had gained supremacy thanks to Darragh Fitzgibbon and Billy Hennessy and finally went ahead on 51 through Mark Coleman before managing to finally move clear of Waterford.

The win guarantees Cork two more games under the new competition format, which will see the Munster champions face the Leinster runners-up and vice versa.

The final against Tipperary or Limerick takes place in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on 4 July.

Cork’s Eoghan Murphy gathers possession in defence. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Scorers for Cork: Declan Dalton 0-8 (0-8f), Darragh Fitzgibbon 0-3, Shane Kingston, Robbie O’Flynn, Jack O’Connor, Daire Connery, Liam Healy 0-2 each, Mark Coleman, Conor Cahalane 0-1 each.

Scorers for Waterford: John Paul Lucey 1-2, Jack Prendergast 0-4 (frees), Billy Nolan 0-3 (frees), Andrew Casey 0-2, Peter Hogan, Darragh Lyons, Neil Montgomery, Iarlaith Daly, Conor Prunty, Calum Lyons 0-1 each.

Cork

1. Ger Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. David Lowney (Clonakilty)

3. David Griffin (Carrigaline)

4. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons)

5. Eoghan Murphy (Sarsfields)

6. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

7. Billy Hennessy (St Finbarr’s)

8. Chris O’Leary (Valley Rovers)

9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

10. Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own)

11. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills)

22. Michael O’Halloran (Blackrock)

13. Liam Healy (Sarsfields)

12. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

15. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields)

Subs

20. Daire Connery (Na Piarsaigh) for O’Halloran (36)

21. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s) for O’Leary (44)

14. Liam O’Shea (Lisgoold) for O’Connor (60)

Waterford

1. Billy Nolan (Roanmore)

2. John Curran (Dungarvan)

3. Mikey Daykin (Mount Sion)

4. Darragh Lynch (Passage)

24. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside)

6. Jordan Henley (Tallow)

7. Garry Cullinane (Passage)

8. Andrew Casey (Ballyduff Upper)

9. Mikey Mahony (Ballygunner)

14. Darragh Lyons (Dungarvan)

13. John Paul Lucey (Shamrocks)

15. Neil Montgomery (Abbeyside)

10. Eddie Meaney (De La Salle)

23. Jack Prendergast (Tramore)

11. Peter Hogan (Ballygunner)

Subs

20. Ian Beecher (Tallow) for Casey (42)

19. Iarlaith Daly (Lismore) for Montgomery (54)

5. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower) for Lynch (49)

22. Harry Ruddle (Ballygunner) for Meaney (60)

Referee: John McCormack (Tipperary)

