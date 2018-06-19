This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Arsenal confirm Leno signing as Gunners secure highly-rated German goalkeeper

The 26-year-old Germany international made over 200 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen.

By The42 Team Tuesday 19 Jun 2018, 8:15 PM
1 hour ago 5,089 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4080230
Leno becomes Unai Emery's second signing as Gunners manager.
Leno becomes Unai Emery's second signing as Gunners manager.
Leno becomes Unai Emery's second signing as Gunners manager.

ARSENAL HAVE SIGNED Germany goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen, becoming the second arrival since Unai Emery took over as manager.

The 26-year-old, capped six times by his country, joins the Gunners for a reported £19.2million fee and ends a seven-year spell with Leverkusen.

Leno is expected to compete with first-team goalkeepers Petr Cech and David Ospina at Arsenal after the pair endured tough 2017-18 campaigns.

While Leno was part of the Germany squad that won the Confederations Cup in 2017, he failed to earn a place in Joachim Low’s 23-man squad for the World Cup in Russia, as Manuel Neuer recovered from injury in time to earn a call-up.

The goalkeeper will instead soon link up with Arsenal for pre-season, with Emery delighted with his capture.

“We are very pleased that Bernd Leno will be joining us. Bernd is a goalkeeper of high quality and experience,” the new manager told Arsenal’s official website.

“He has been a top performer and regular number one goalkeeper with Leverkusen in the Bundesliga for the past seven years. We are all excited that Bernd has chosen Arsenal Football Club and look forward to start working with him in pre-season.”

Emery has already bolstered his Arsenal side with the addition of Switzerland defender Stephan Lichtsteiner, who joined on a free transfer from Juventus.

Ireland international becomes second Dubliner to sign for Aberdeen in recent weeks

‘His involvement provoked discomfort’ – Barca angered by Pique’s role in Griezmann saga

